Ovechkin has goal, assist as Capitals beat Lightning

The Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) skates after the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) defends during the second period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final, May 11, 2018.

Kim Klement/Reuters

Alex Ovechkin had a power-play goal and an assist in his Eastern Conference finals debut, leading the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.

Braden Holtby stopped 19 shots and Michal Kempny, Jay Beagle and Lars Eller also scored for the Caps, who are alive beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time in Ovechkin’s brilliant 13-year career.

Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat scored for Tampa Bay, which trailed 4-0 heading into the third period.

Game 2 is Sunday night at Amalie Arena, where Tampa Bay also lost Game 1 in the second round against Boston.

