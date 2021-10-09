 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ovechkin injured in Capitals’ pre-season finale

Stephen Whyno
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alex Ovechkin left the Washington Capitals’ pre-season finale against Philadelphia on Friday night with what the team called a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin bumped into Flyers forward Travis Konecny midway through the first period and then went down to the ice. Washington’s captain was slow to get up and skated off on his own while not putting much weight on his left leg

The 36-year-old went down the tunnel instead of remaining on the bench and missed the remainder of the period. The team announced at the first intermission that Ovechkin would not return.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think both teams – touch wood – want to get out of this healthy,” said coach Alain Vigneault, whose Flyers came in banged up. “It starts for real next week.”

The Capitals are already expected to start the season without top centre Nicklas Backstrom because of a hip injury. Backstrom has not skated at all during training camp.

Ovechkin is beginning a $47.5-million, five-year contract and sits one back of Marcel Dionne for fifth on the NHL career goals list. He’s 164 behind Wayne Gretzky for the record.

The Russian winger has shown remarkable durability throughout his career, especially in light of his bruising style. Ovechkin missed seven of the final eight games last season with a groin injury – more time than he missed the previous 10 years combined.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies