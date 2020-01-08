 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Ovechkin, Oshie’s two-goal nights give Capitals 6-1 win over Senators

Rich Dubroff
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals skates past Chris Tierney of the Ottawa Senators during the second period at Capital One Arena on Jan. 07, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

T.J. Oshie and Alex Ovechkin each scored two goals as the Washington Capitals beat the Ottawa Senators 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Oshie, who scored the tying goal in Sunday’s wild comeback win over San Jose, tied the game at one as Washington, which has won three straight, scored six unanswered goals after Artem Anisimov gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:40 of the first period.

Ottawa has lost five straight, its second five-game skid of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Ilya Samsonov stopped 26 shots to bring his record to 12-2-1.

Craig Anderson allowed five goals in 30 shots before he was pulled after Lars Eller’s goal at 2:08 of the third period.

Marcus Hogberg replaced him and allowed Ovechkin’s second goal while stopping 10 shots.

Oshie’s tying goal came at 1:19 of the second. Radko Gudas gave Washington a 2-1 lead at 18:32 and Ovechkin’s 25th goal of the season, made it 3-1 at 17:15.

Oshie’s second goal, his third two-goal game of the season, at 41 seconds of the third period, made it 4-1. It was his 18th of the season. Eller’s 11th goal at 2:08 was Washington’s fifth straight goal.

Eller scored the game-winning goal is Sunday’s comeback win.

The second goal was the 684th goal of Ovechkin’s career, tying him with Teemu Selanne for 11th place on the NHL’s all-time goals list. Ovechkin has six multigoal games this season.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies