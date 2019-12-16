 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Pacioretty, Stone lead Golden Knights to 6-3 win over Canucks

W.G. Ramirez
Las Vegas
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Max Pacioretty (67) scores on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas.

John Locher/The Associated Press

Max Pacioretty has scored 67 points twice in his career.

At the rate he’s producing this season, the 12-year veteran is on pace to shatter that mark.

Pacioretty had two goals and two assists to help the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Vancouver Canucks 6-3 Sunday night.

Story continues below advertisement

With 15 goals and 19 assists in 36 games, the 31-year-old forward is on pace for 77 points.

“I think I’ve gotten my opportunities pretty much the entire year,” said, Pacioretty, whose career highs for goals and assists are 39 and 34, respectively. “I’m obviously playing on a really good line with two really good players and getting a ton of opportunities. That’s kind of my job is to make sure that I finish those opportunities.”

He did that twice in the third period to help ice the game for the Golden Knights, who recently lost of 10 of 13 but are now alone in second place in the Pacific Division, just one point behind Arizona.

Nick Holden, Valentin Zykov, Jonathan Marchessault and Mark Stone also scored for the Golden Knights. It was the fifth time this season Vegas had five different goal scorers in a game.

“That’s a complete game from everyone in our group, from the goalie to the D-men ... a full group effort, it was a lot of fun,” said Pacioretty, who scored for the fourth consecutive game, the second-longest goal-scoring streak of his career. “We know that we play a lot of important games, divisional games, teams that are right there in the wild-card race. Definitely important games for our group, we understand that, but at the same time we just worry about our game, which we have done pretty well recently.”

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to improve to 12-2-1 in his career against the Canucks. The last time Fleury lost to Vancouver in regulation was 2006.

To the delight of the announced gathering of 18,066, Fleury had his typical highlight-reel saves of the game. The first came in the second period against Josh Levio, who came out of the penalty box and ended up on a breakaway, but the 16-year veteran goaltender’s diving poke check thwarted the effort. The second came in the third period, when he quickly slid across his crease to stop Elias Pettersson from making it a one-goal game.

Story continues below advertisement

“Those are fun ones, I think when you’re a goalie, you can dive around and make sliding saves,” said Fleury, who also got career win No. 452, two shy of Curtis Joseph for sixth all-time. “They’re the ones I smile more, I have more fun doing. Obviously it’s a lot more fun when they don’t go in the net.”

Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen did find the back of the net against Fleury, while Jacob Markstrom made 34 saves to fall to 1-6-1 in his career against the Golden Knights. Michael DePietro replaced Markstrom late in the third period and allowed one goal on seven shots.

The Canucks, who played the second of a back-to-back after a 4-2 loss in San Jose on Saturday, dropped to 6-12-4 when their opponent scores first and 2-10-1 when trailing after the first period.

“It’s well known you don’t want to give up the first goal in the league,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “It’s hard to come back in this league. But I think that was the least of our worries tonight. We weren’t very good.”

Vegas improved to 8-0-1 all-time against Vancouver and has now scored 11 goals in their last two home games - the most they’ve scored in two straight home games this season.

“We like to play well in this building and get the fans behind us and scoring first really helps us,” Vegas coach Gerard Gallant said. “I thought we played an excellent game tonight. Guys are scoring some big goals and of course scoring a lot of goals tonight. I think we played a good all-around game.”

Story continues below advertisement

NOTES: The Golden Knights played their 200th all-time regular-season game. ... Vegas owns the second-best record (111-69-19) in NHL history by a franchise through its first 200 games, trailing only the original Ottawa Senators. ... The Canucks made several transactions earlier in the day, placing forward Sven Baertschi on waivers, reassigning forward Zack MacEwen to the Utica Comets, and activating forward Tyler Motte from injured reserve. ... Fleury played in his 821st game and passed Sean Burke for 14th place in NHL history. ... Stone’s goal extended his point streak to four games. ... The Canucks dropped to 1-8-2 when they allow four or more goals, and 4-13-2 when they score three or less.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Host Montreal on Tuesday night to open a five-game homestand.

Golden Knights: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night to conclude a two-game homestand.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies