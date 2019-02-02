Patrick goal in OT gives Flyers win over Oilers 5-4

Nolan Patrick scored at 2:01 into overtime as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied past the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Saturday, extending their winning streak to a season-best seven games.

Open this photo in gallery Feb 2, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick (19) passes the puck past Edmonton Oilers defenseman Adam Larsson (6) during the second period at Wells Fargo Center. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Edmonton has lost four in a row and 13 of 18.

The Flyers scored twice in the third period to tie it. Patrick then won the game on the third opportunity by his line in OT after Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot made big saves on both Travis Sanheim and James van Riemsdyk.

Philadelphia was badly outplayed for two periods at even strength, but was able to stay in the game thanks to its power play, which scored four times.

Sean Couturier scored the first goal of the game on a tic-tac-toe passing play from Claude Giroux and Jake Voracek.

It was the 20th goal of the season for Couturier, the second straight season he reached the 20-goal plateau after scoring no more than 14 goals in each of his first six seasons in the NHL.

Giroux added a power play marker by getting a snap shot through a screen while Travis Konecny and Wayne Simmonds scored both power play goals in the third period to erase a two-goal Edmonton lead.

Carter Hart, who was recognized by the NHL as the Rookie of the Month in January, kept the Flyers in the game by making 40 saves as the Oilers dominated the play offensively, especially in the first two periods.

Ty Rattie, Connor McDavid, Adam Larsson and Zack Kassian scored for the Oilers. Cam Talbot had 34 saves in defeat.

NOTES: The Flyers had the worst power play in the NHL a week ago but have scored on 6 of 7 chances in the last two games. ... McDavid snapped a three-game drought without a goal. He’s only reached four games without a goal twice this season. ... D Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body injury) returned to the lineup for the Flyers after missing three games. ... Talbot lost his starting job in Edmonton to Mikko Koskinen, yet got the start against the Flyers, marking the seventh time in the last eight games the Flyers have faced the opponent’s backup goalie.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Play part two of a back-to-back road game weekend in Montreal Sunday afternoon.

Flyers: Continue their longest homestand of the season when they host Vancouver on Monday.