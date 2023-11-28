Patrick Kane is signing with the Detroit Red Wings, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Kane has not yet signed a contract. He is expected to sign a deal for the remainder of the NHL season.

The 35-year-old Kane was an unrestricted free agent rehabbing from hip resurfacing surgery in June. He has been skating since August and told the AP in September that he was starting to feel like his old self again.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion with Chicago and 2016 league MVP chose Detroit over other suitors, including his hometown Buffalo Sabres, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Florida Panthers.

After the Blackhawks and New York Rangers he joined after a pre-deadline trade, the Red Wings are set to become Kane’s third Original Six team.

Kane is attempting to become only the third player to return to the NHL from the invasive hip operation, following defenceman Ed Jovanovski and centre Nicklas Backstrom. Jovanovski played only 37 games afterward, and Backstrom recently stepped away from the Washington Capitals 47 games into his comeback amid concerns about how his artificial left hip was holding up.

Adding Kane is another boost for general manager Steve Yzerman’s Red Wings, who are 11-6-3 through 20 games and currently are in a playoff position in third place in the Atlantic Division. Detroit is trying to end a seven-year postseason drought that stands as the franchise’s longest since the 1970s.