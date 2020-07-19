 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Penguins star Sidney Crosby misses practice due to undisclosed issue

The Associated Press
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby is seen during a game against the Buffalo Sabres, in Buffalo, N.Y., on March 5, 2020.

The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby did not practice on Sunday, a day after leaving a team scrimmage with an undisclosed health issue.

The team captain and two-time NHL MVP scored during an organized scrimmage on Saturday. Head coach Mike Sullivan declined to offer specifics on what happened to Crosby in the immediate aftermath, saying he was simply “not permitted to comment.”

On Sunday, assistant coach Mark Recchi sidestepped a question about Crosby’s status.

“You’re trying the wrong guy,” Recchi said. “I think you know the league’s stance right now. Sorry about that.”

Crosby, playing alongside Jake Guentzel and Conor Sheary, scored a goal for the black team during a 7-0 romp over the white team.

The Penguins are about two weeks out from facing Montreal in the qualifying round of the 24-team NHL post-season. Pittsburgh will be in the Toronto pod when play resumes.

