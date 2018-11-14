Penguins trade forward Carl Hagelin to Kings for Tanner Pearson

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded forward Carl Hagelin to the Los Angeles Kings for forward Tanner Pearson.
The teams announced the trade Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Hagelin is off to a sluggish start for Pittsburgh this season, with just one goal and two assists in 16 games.
He played a pivotal role in Pittsburgh’s run to consecutive Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017. His empty-net goal in Game 6 of the 2017 Cup Finals against Nashville assured the Penguins of a second straight title. Hagelin, who is making $4-million this season, is scheduled to become a free agent next summer.
The 26-year-old Pearson has one assist in 17 games for Los Angeles this season. He is signed through the 2020-21 season, and his contract carries an average annual value of $3.75-million.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.