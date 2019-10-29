 Skip to main content

Hockey

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Petition launched to have Rimouski name a street after former Oceanic star Sidney Crosby

RIMOUSKI, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Rimouski Oceanic's Sidney Crosby steps over the boards during a QMHL action against the Quebec Remparts in Quebec City on Dec. 5, 2003.

JACQUES BOISSINOT/The Canadian Press

A Quebec man has launched a petition calling on city councillors in Rimouski to change the name of a downtown street to Rue Sidney Crosby.

Daniel Gosselin launched a petition this week on the website Change.org to rename Second Street, which runs next to the Sun Life Financial Coliseum, after the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins star.

Gosselin says Crosby deserves the accolade for his time as captain of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Rimouski Oceanic between 2003 and 2005.

Story continues below advertisement

The native of Cole Harbour, N.S., scored 120 goals and 303 points in 121 games with Rimouski.

Gosselin argues in a note accompanying his petition that Crosby has left an indelible mark on Rimouski, and now it’s the city’s turn to give back.

Crosby, now 32, was present with his family last month when the Oceanic franchise retired his No. 87 during an hour-long ceremony in front of a sold-out crowd.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter