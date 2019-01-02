 Skip to main content

Hockey Pettersson’s hat trick powers Canucks past Senators in overtime

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Pettersson’s hat trick powers Canucks past Senators in overtime

Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa Senators' Dylan DeMelo defends against Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson during the first period at Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, on Jan. 2, 2019.

Jana Chytilova/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

Elias Pettersson scored his third goal of the night in overtime to lead the Vancouver Canucks past the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Earlier in the day, Pettersson learned he would represent the Pacific Division at the upcoming NHL all-star game.

Sven Baertschi also scored for the Canucks (20-19-4), who are playing the fourth of a six-game road trip. Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 shots for the win.

Story continues below advertisement

Matt Duchene, Christian Wolanin and Mark Stone scored for the Senators (15-21-5), who are now mired in a six-game losing streak. Marcus Hogberg, making his third straight start, made 41 saves.

Leading 2-1, the Canucks kept the pressure right from the start of the third.

Hogberg made a great stick save on Brock Boeser, but was unable to stop Pettersson as he scored his second on the power play at the five-minute mark.

Ottawa made it a one-goal game midway through the period as Wolanin scored his first of the season. The Senators pressed for the equalizer and scored in the final minute of regulation as Stone scored from in close to set up Petterson’s overtime heroics.

The second period was much like the first as Hogberg was kept busy, but the Canucks were finally able to solve the young netminder with a power-play goal. Hogberg stopped Alexander Edler’s point shot, but Baertschi was left alone in front to put in the rebound.

Ottawa tied the game at the 12-minute mark as Duchene jumped on a Bobby Ryan rebound, but three minutes later the Canucks regained the lead.

Pettersson started the sequence with a drop pass and took a great feed from Brock Boeser to finish it with his team-leading 20th of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

A scoreless first period saw the Canucks outshoot the Senators 17-5.

Hogberg made a number of big saves including stopping Jake Virtanen from in close midway through the period.

Ottawa’s best chance came in the dying seconds of the period on a two-on-one, but was unable to capitalize.

Notes: Earlier in the day the Senators and Canucks made a trade as Ottawa sent goalie Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and Ottawa’s sixth round pick in 2019 in exchange for goalie Anders Nilsson and forward Darren Archibald.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers