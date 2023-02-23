Vancouver Canucks left wing Andrei Kuzmenko scores a tying goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the third period. The Canucks won 3-2 in overtime on Feb. 23, 2023, in St. Louis.Jeff Le/The Associated Press

Elias Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

Pettersson also had two assists for Vancouver, which trailed 2-0 after two periods. J.T. Miller had a goal and an assist, and Andrei Kuzmenko also scored.

Pettersson picked up his 28th goal when he beat goalie Jordan Binnington with a wrist shot.

St. Louis led 2-0 before Miller scored his 20th goal 9:08 into the third, and Kuzmenko tied it on his 27th in the final minute.

Rookie Tyler Tucker scored his first career goal for the Blues, and Alexey Toropchenko had a short-handed goal. Binnington made 38 saves.

Vancouver rookie Arturs Silovs had 20 stops in his third career NHL start.

Vancouver had a goal disallowed in the first period. Miller scored on a delayed penalty at 14:27, but it was waved off after St. Louis challenged for goaltender interference.

The Blues scored a short-handed goal when Toropchenko beat Silovs on a breakaway at 15:29. Pavel Buchnevich intercepted a pass and fed the streaking Toropechenko for his fifth of the season.

St. Louis went up 2-0 on a wrist shot by Tucker at 6:45 of the second. The Canucks challenged the play, arguing the goal was scored on a high stick by Ivan Barbashev, but the original call stood. Barbashev got his 100th career assist.

Miller scored a short-handed goal on a wrist shot. He has 11 points in his last 10 games.

Ice chips

St. Louis forwards Brandon Saad (upper body) and Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) returned to the lineup. It was Saad’s first game since Feb. 14. Buchnevich got hurt Saturday against Colorado. ... The Blues assigned forward Matthew Highmore to the minors to make room for Saad’s return. ... C Aatu Raty, who was acquired from the Islanders in the Bo Horvat trade, made his Canucks debut.

Up next

