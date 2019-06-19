 Skip to main content

Hockey Philadelphia Flyers sign Kevin Hayes to 7-year deal worth $50-million

PHILADELPHIA
The Associated Press
After being sent to Winnipeg at last season's trade deadline, Kevin Hayes has now signed with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Philadelphia Flyers have signed centre Kevin Hayes to a $50 million, seven-year contract.

Hayes becomes the Flyers’ third-highest paid player with a deal worth $7.14 million per season and should step in as their new No. 2 centre behind Sean Couturier. General manager Chuck Fletcher announced the signing Wednesday, saying the 6-foot-5, 216-pound Hayes “plays a smart, two-way game and is just entering the prime of his career.”

Philadelphia acquired Hayes’ negotiating rights from Winnipeg for a fifth-round pick during the Stanley Cup Final. The Jets got him from the New York Rangers at the trade deadline in February.

Hayes recorded a career-high 55 points in 71 games last season with the Rangers and Jets. He has 92 goals and 137 assists for 229 points in 381 regular-season NHL games.

The Boston College product reunites with new Flyers coach Alain Vigneault, his coach for four seasons in New York.

