Pierre Dorion is out as general manager of the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL team made the announcement this afternoon at a news conference at Canadian Tire Centre.

Steve Staios, the team’s president of hockey operations, will take over as interim GM.

The move comes after the league docked the Senators a first-round draft pick for the club’s part in the botched Evgenii Dadonov trade between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks in March 2022.

Last week, Senators forward Shane Pinto was suspended for 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering.”

Dorion was named GM in April 2016 when it was announced the late Bryan Murray would be stepping down.