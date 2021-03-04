 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Pierre-Luc Dubois scores overtime winner as Jets edge Canadiens 4-3

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Winnipeg Jets' Pierre-Luc Dubois, left, celebrates his game winning goal with teammates Nikolaj Ehlers, centre, and Kyle Connor to defeat the Montreal Canadiens during overtime NHL hockey action in Montreal on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored with 31 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.

Dubois fired a rolling puck past Montreal goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season.

Winnipeg improved to 5-0 in overtime this season while Montreal fell to 0-4.

Story continues below advertisement

Allen stopped Kyle Connor on a breakaway in overtime before turning away Blake Wheeler on a 2-on-1. Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck also came up big on Montreal’s Paul Byron in the extra period.

Corey Perry forced overtime with his third goal of the season at 18:36 of the third. It came with Allen on the bench for the extra attacker.

Paul Stastny put Winnipeg ahead 3-2 with his second goal of the game at 3:39 of the period.

Mathieu Perreault had the other goal for Winnipeg (15-7-1), which opened a five-game road trip with a third straight win this season over Montreal. The Jets have won six of their past seven overall.

Brendan Gallagher and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Montreal (10-7-5), which fell to 1-3 under interim head coach Dominique Ducharme.

The two teams square off again Saturday night.

Allen got the start in goal for Montreal. Veteran Carey Price stopped 26 shots in a 3-1 in over Ottawa on Tuesday that snapped the Canadiens’ five-game winless skid.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal winger Josh Anderson (lower-body injury) missed a third straight game. The 26-year-old has 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 19 games this season.

Stastny opened the scoring at 10:39 of the first with his sixth of the season. Wheeler fired a pass in front that went off Stastny’s skate and past Allen.

Perreault put Winnipeg ahead 2-0 at 15:25. Perreault converted a Toffoli turnover into his fifth of the season, beating Allen on the backhand.

Montreal outshot Winnipeg 13-5 in the second and scored twice to force a 2-2 tie. Gallagher converted on the power play at 9:53, firing a loose puck in front past Hellebuyck for his eighth of the year.

Toffoli made up for his miscue in the first with his 14th of the season at 16:53. It marked the second straight game that he’s scored.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies