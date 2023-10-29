The hit that killed former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson on Saturday night was so unlikely and unlucky that even as you watch it, your mind cannot accept that it is happening.

An odd-man break into the zone by Johnson and his Nottingham Panthers. The awkward coming together at speed of a defender and one of Johnson’s teammates. The defender thrown so violently that he is briefly horizontal to the ice. Johnson struck in the throat by his flying skate blade.

I can’t say what happens next because I couldn’t bear to watch it.

Eight thousand fans on hand in Sheffield were forced to. What followed was so awful that they evacuated the arena.

In a release sent shortly after the game was cancelled, the Panthers announced Johnson’s death. He was 29 years old.

Some players just out of their teens transition from feeder leagues into the NHL without a hitch. Those are the guys you hear the most about. From stickhandling drills in the driveway to selling out the Forum, in a couple of easy steps.

Johnson was a different sort of player. A striver, an up-by-his-bootstraps type. In college, he played every position because that was what was required of him. He didn’t get to pick what he wanted to do and for whom and for however much money. His reward was being allowed to continue to play.

He was smallish and quick. He didn’t impress enough out of Junior A to be drafted so he bounced to the University of Duluth. He was a big man on that campus, but left early when the Penguins agreed to give him a shot.

He played in his first NHL game when he was 23 years old. He only ever played in a baker’s dozen of them. He decamped for Sweden when the pandemic hit and wasn’t asked to return. He’d spent the last few years as an itinerant pro, bouncing from the U.S. to Germany to England looking for work.

He’d only just begun in Nottingham after being hired on a couple of months ago.

“A lot of good players are going to (England’s) Elite League so it’s something I am keen to be part of,” Johnson was quoted by the team as saying after signing.

It sounds like something a British PR guy would come up with, especially the “keen.”

Nobody who’s taken the ice at Madison Square Garden – which Johnson had done for just over five total minutes back in 2019 – is keen about playing hockey in the English Midlands.

Nobody who’s had two assists in one period and been the game’s second star, as Johnson was on his Pittsburgh home debut, is going to be satisfied with anything but best v. best.

But this is what guys who want to keep going have to do and say.

The Elite League wasn’t the NHL, but things seemed to be turning out. Johnson was scoring a point a game and the Panthers were near the top of the standings. Maybe he could have strung this dream out for a few more years before the real world interceded.

Like all former pros, Johnson would have gone into whatever came next lit by a halo of accomplishment. Whatever he ended up doing, people would say of him, “He played in the NHL, you know.” It sounds like a good life. Nothing fancy, but sturdy. Something to be proud of. A foundation to build from.

It wouldn’t have hurt that he came from hockey country. He was from a town in Minnesota called Hibbing. It’s the same birthplace as Bob Dylan and home-run king Roger Maris.

“Maybe I can be as big as them,” Johnson joked with a journalist shortly after arriving in Pittsburgh.

That’s how the writer referred to it – “joked.” I’ll bet you he wasn’t really joking, though he may have laughed. That some part of him believed it was possible. The part that got him from Hibbing to the NHL the hard way.

We don’t all get what we’d hoped for. Some of us get far less than we deserve.

It isn’t the can’t-miss careers that give pro sports its most potent mythology. It’s stories like Johnson’s that people tell and retell in small towns all over the world – the little guy who reached the peak. He didn’t get to stay there long, but he made it.

People connect with that person and learn something from him, far more than from the guy to whom it all came easily.

After any sports calamity, there is an urge to categorize and correct whatever caused it. Which is to say, to make sense of it.

Some people will revisit the Clint Malarchuk incident. The former Buffalo Sabres goalie was also hit by a skate blade in the throat during a hockey game. He survived. He’s the reason many goalies added a neck guard to their equipment, though you see fewer of them in the NHL these days.

Others will pull the files on Bill Masterson. In a hit not entirely unlike the one that killed poor Johnson, Masterson was slammed backward and headfirst onto the ice. Though he wasn’t killed immediately, Masterson remains the only player to die owing directly to an injury suffered during an NHL game. He is one of the main reasons everyone now wears a helmet.

Maybe something important can be learned from Johnson’s death.

But maybe it’s just a tragedy, with all that word implies. A story that ends in death and that has no purpose but to cause suffering and provoke lamentation. Something to remind the rest of us to treat our own lives as an uncertain, daily gift.

Adam Johnson didn’t live long, but he lived to the maximum of his capacity. He made it to the top and after being knocked off that perch, he kept climbing. I didn’t know the guy and never saw him play, but I won’t ever forget his story now.