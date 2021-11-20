Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry (right) is congratulated by Sidney Crosby after their team's win over Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh (7-6-4).

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto (12-6-1), which had won 10 of its last 11 contests entering play.

The Penguins, who have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and a number of key injuries, including to star centres Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, won consecutive games for the first time in 2021-22 on the heels of Thursday’s 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Leafs suited up for their NHL-high 13th home game of the season, and will now hit the road for six of the next seven beginning Sunday at the New York Islanders’ brand-new UBS Arena before a swing through California.

Toronto suffered by far its worst defeat of the season Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh — a 7-1 demolition by the severely undermanned Penguins. But the under-fire club responded with a better effort two nights later in Carolina despite falling 4-1 to the Hurricanes to set the stage for that run of 10 victories in 11 games.

