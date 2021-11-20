Pittsburgh Penguins' Tristan Jarry (right) is congratulated by Sidney Crosby after their team's win over Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Tristan Jarry made 26 saves for his second straight shutout as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Toronto 2-0 on Saturday to snap the Maple Leafs’ five-game winning streak.

Jake Guentzel and Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh (7-6-4).

Jack Campbell stopped 29 shots for Toronto (12-6-1), which had won 10 of its last 11 contests entering play.

The Penguins, who have dealt with a COVID-19 outbreak and a number of key injuries, including to star centres Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, won consecutive games for the first time in 2021-22 on the heels of Thursday’s 6-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens.

The Leafs suited up for their NHL-high 13th home game of the season, and will now hit the road for six of the next seven beginning Sunday at the New York Islanders’ brand-new UBS Arena before a swing through California.

Toronto suffered by far its worst defeat of the season Oct. 23 in Pittsburgh — a 7-1 demolition by the severely undermanned Penguins. But the under-fire club responded with a better effort two nights later in Carolina despite falling 4-1 to the Hurricanes to set the stage for that run of 10 victories in 11 games.