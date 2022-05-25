Calgary Rapper True Mamba officially signed a licensing deal with the Calgary Flames, which plays his song WE LIT! in the ScotiaBank Saddledome and on their social media outlets for the entirety of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.Bret Kenworthy/Handout

The second round of this year’s Stanley Cup playoffs may not be going according to plan for the Calgary Flames but for one of their most ardent fans, it has already provided a memorable opportunity that he and his family won’t soon forget.

Akrit Jawanda, better known by his artist name, True Mamba, had his song We Lit selected by the Flames as the team’s official playoff anthem for this year’s postseason. That honour, which came three years after the Calgary native originally released the track, provided a very unique father-and-son moment for Jawanda.

Getting the official licence meant being able to reshoot the music video inside the Scotiabank Saddledome, and Jawanda made sure to include his father Malvinder in the video. That decision was only fitting, as it was his father who took him to his first game in the building at age 6, and as someone who immigrated to Calgary from his native India in 1988, Malvinder was the first member of the family to catch Flames fever.

“He’s kind of the guy that started this whole kind of Flames fire, this whole Flames spirit,” Jawanda said. “He was talking to me about it one day, and he said, ‘I never knew what hockey was,’ like, he literally didn’t know; he knew field hockey, but didn’t know what ice hockey was.”

The family’s bond with the frozen version of the sport is made apparent at the end of the music video. There’s a home movie that focuses on a young Jawanda cheering on his team during the 2004 Stanley Cup final and capturing a moment of youthful exuberance when Oleg Saprykin scored the overtime winner in Game 5 of that series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

When Jawanda and his dad got to the Saddledome for the video shoot earlier this spring, that same home movie was playing on the Jumbotron high above centre ice.

“We took it from the family room to the Saddledome,” Jawanda said. “I was standing there with my dad, and sometimes you’re so caught up in getting all this stuff done … but after you’re sitting down and really understanding what that meant, it means a lot.”

Flames games – and especially the voice of Peter Maher, the team’s radio voice for 33 years – was in many ways the soundtrack to Jawanda’s childhood. The Canadian rapper, who opened for Snoop Dogg three years ago in Calgary, recalls listening to the games along with his brother growing up, and those games and the heroes who played in them would comprise the imaginary protagonists in their daily ball hockey battles in the basement.

However, ball and roller hockey were the extent of his involvement with playing the sport; though he knows how to skate, his mother Harinder thought ice hockey too dangerous to enroll her sons into an organized league.

“We had this little stereo system, right, this old school stereo system, and we played [the games] on there,” Jawanda said. “And, you know, if we had to do homework wherever it was, it would be playing in the back. I’m just glad that we did those things. That’s where that passion comes from.”

Jawanda says that hockey is hugely popular among the South Asian families he knows in Calgary, although his own sports passion extended into basketball as well, where he ultimately represented Alberta on the national level. As a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers, his love of the late Kobe Bryant is why he ended up with his True Mamba artist name, reminding him to stay true to himself while bringing that Mamba mentality, Bryant’s own spin on daily improvement, to his own life.

His success with his song We Lit was featured by Harnarayan Singh on Hockey Night in Punjabi, and though the two have yet to meet, Jawanda is full of praise for how Singh has made hockey relatable to the South Asian community across Canada.

“It shows how much the game has grown, right?” Jawanda said. “And it also showed how much acceptance there is towards somebody that like us, you know what I mean? I think that’s the beauty of hockey.”

Malvinder Jawanda came to Canada to provide a better life and more opportunities for his family, and on discovering the role that hockey played in the community, tried to open his sons’ eyes to exactly what it meant. But he also helped show them that the sport has the ability to cut through economic, racial and cultural lines, with Jawanda recalling that his dad told him as a young boy that real fans sit in the nosebleed seats at the Saddledome.

“He always tried his best to give us that kind of experience and also instill that confidence, but also that energy, like that We Lit energy. It doesn’t matter where you’re from, what your situation is, it doesn’t matter what you have, or how much memorabilia you have or jerseys or this and that, it’s all about what’s in your heart.”

When it comes to his song, Jawanda has actually released it three times now, with slightly updated lyrics each time. While the 2020 version talked about the players on that squad, such as Mark Giordano and Sean Monahan – currently out awaiting hip surgery – Jawanda hopes that the 2022 version will stand the test of time. As such, he has replaced those lyrics with others that mention team legends such as Theo Fleury, Lanny McDonald and his favourite Flame, Jarome Iginla.

“It’s almost like a player song, right?” he said. “Like, if you’re thinking about Johnny [Gaudreau], or you’re thinking about [Matthew] Tkachuk, they’re looking up [at the rafters], and they want to be like Fleury and Lanny and Iggy.

“You know, we had a historic season. Of course, we had pretty high hopes for this playoff run here. And so that’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to embody that full spirit of legends live forever.”

If the Flames season is to extend past Thursday’s Game 5, Jawanda and the rest of Calgary’s famed C of Red will be hoping that Gaudreau, Tkachuk and the rest can start to live up to the reputations of those who came before them.