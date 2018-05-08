Predators blank Jets to send series to Game 7

The Jets have one last chance to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs after losing to the Nashville Predators 4-0 on Monday night.

It was an opportunity lost, playing in front of a crowd hungry to celebrate and with a party going on in the streets outside of Bell MTS Place. It is the second successive loss at their home rink, the most difficult venue for opposing teams in the NHL. They lost here last Thursday night, too, with a chance to take a 3-1 lead.

The best-of-seven series is down to one game, on Thursday at Bridgestone Arena. The winner moves on to play Las Vegas in the Western Conference finals. The first-year Golden Knights have already accomplished something two incarnations of the the Jets haven’t in 22 seasons.

It took Nashville a little over a minute to take the lead. Viktor Arvidsson, who has played tough around the net all series, was falling as he deflected a shot by Roman Josi passed Connor Hellebuyck. The goal was waved off for a high stick, but the call was reversed after a video review.

Open this photo in gallery Viktor Arvidsson celebrates his first-period goal against the Jets. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Filip Forsberg had the Predators’ second goal, fighting off defenceman Ben Chiarot as he drove to the net with 11:44 remaining in the second. Forsberg scored again with 14:05 remaining, a spectacular shot from the left side of the net that he flipped through his legs and beneath Hellebuyck’s right arm. Arvidsson also added an empty-netter late.

The Jets, who had power-play goals in each of the past four games, got three chances with a man advantage in the first period but generated few dangerous shots. They put pressure on Pekka Rinne in stretches but could not beat the Nashville goalie. They got a fourth opportunity while trailing 2-0 early in the third, but the Predators killed that one off as easily as the others.

All in all it was a downer of a night for Canadian playoff teams. The Raptors are through after being swept out of the NBA playoffs by LeBron James and some other guys who play for the Cavaliers.

The Jets are the only hope for hockey fans desperate to root for a Canadian team. Vancouver was the last Canadian contingent to reach the Stanley Cup finals. The Canucks lost to the Bruins in 2011 in seven games.

Roads around the arena were blocked off to accommodate a massive street party attended by tens of thousands of fans ready to celebrate late into the night. They arrived dressed in white, just like the maniacs that filled the rink. Inside, they wore pilot’s goggles and had their faces painted white. One guy wearing an old-fashioned goalie mask had glow sticks attached to each side, making them look like antennae. Matt Janzen, who dresses like the Queen and comes flanked by Royal Guardsman, was there.

The noisiest in the NHL was nearly at eardrum-busting levels. During player introductions, the clamour reached 114 decibels. That is louder than a jet engine during takeoff. It spiked again when Teemu Selanne, the Hall of Famer who spent the first four of his 21 NHL seasons in Winnipeg, was shown in the crowd. He, too, was dressed in white.

Cheers erupted when Mark Scheifele, who had six multipoint games in the past seven, won the battle with P.K. Subban to be the last man off the ice during warmups. In Winnipeg, the Predators defenceman is treated like an opera villain.

As good at gamesmanship as he is talented, Subban promised after Saturday’s 6-2 loss in Nashville that the Predators would win Game 6. Facing elimination didn’t shake his confidence.

“We are going to go to Winnipeg, we are going to win a game, then we are going to come back here,” Subban said late Saturday night. “It’s simple.”

It annoyed the Winnipeg faithful, but he was right.

The Jets had an easy time of it against Minnesota in the first round, winning in five games. They knew ahead of time that that they were in for a tough battle against Nashville. The Predators lost to the Penguins in six last year in the Stanley Cup final. They had the best record of any team in the league this season, and were also the best when playing on their opponent’s home ice.

Winnipeg set a franchise record with 52 victories during the regular season and at at 32-7-2 finished with the best home record in the league. They won their last nine regular-season games at Bell MTS Place, and their first four home games during the playoffs. The streak ended with a 2-1 loss in Game 4 last Thursday. Their last loss on home ice before that was Feb. 27, also at the hands of Nashville. Now they have lost two straight at home and must win to continue what has been a remarkable season.

Story continues below advertisement

The team got its beginnings in 1972 as part of the World Hockey Association. It then joined the NHL in 1979 along with four other WHA franchises. That Jets team moved to Phoenix in 1996, but the Atlanta Thrashers relocated to Winnipeg in 2011.

It is Winnipeg’s most successful NHL season, but losing the series will be heartbreaking after being on the brink at home, in Game 6.

Perhaps nerves got the best of them. Their players were more tight-lipped after the pregame skate than they were earlier in the series. It was clear they understood they were almost a part of history.

“It is difficult managing your emotions,” Josh Morrissey, a 23-year-old defenceman, said.

The Jets have one more chance on Thursday night. Logic would say the Predators have the advantage now. But they have lost to Winnipeg on home ice twice.

Hockey can be anything but logical.