Pressure eases a little on Dubas, Maple Leafs as Matthews signs lucrative five-year extension

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas managed to clear up one of his salary cap headaches Tuesday afternoon by getting Auston Matthews to sign a new five-year contract.

That eases much of the pressure on Dubas and the Leafs, as Matthews and the team’s other budding superstar, Mitch Marner, were both due to become restricted NHL free agents on July 1; since both players could have demanded a maximum eight-year contract in the range of US$13-million per year, the Leafs were facing a squeeze on next season’s projected salary cap of US$83-million.

Matthews opted for a shorter term and lower average annual value (AAV), the number that is used against the cap, which leaves more room to sign Marner, who is thought to be more inclined to seek the eight-year contract allowed under the collective agreement. Matthews’ five-year deal, which kicks in next season, has an AAV of US$11.634-million, for a total value of US$58.17-million.

That makes him the team’s highest-paid player in 2019-20, surpassing the US$11-million paid to John Tavares – at least until Marner signs some time this summer.

Matthews, 21, is in his third season with the Leafs and was the NHL’s rookie of the year in 2016-17. He has 23 goals and 23 assists in 38 games this season.

Under the collective agreement, a maximum of 20 per cent of the salary cap can be spent on one player. At US$11.634-million, Matthews’s share comes in at 14 per cent, which is a good move by the Leafs.

On the downside, the Leafs will have US$29.6-million tied up in Matthews, Tavares and William Nylander next season. If Marner signs for an AAV of about US$12-million, as expected, about half the payroll will be taken up by four players.

That makes it even more unlikely Dubas will be able to sign pending unrestricted free agent Jake Gardiner, but the recent acquisition of defenceman Jake Muzzin, whose AAV is a much more cap-friendly US$4-million, makes this less of a problem.

Dubas also has to sign pending restricted free agents Andreas Johnsson and Kasperi Kapanen, who is having a good season and is due for a big raise.