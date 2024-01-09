Chloe Primerano and Caitlin Kraemer each scored three goals as Canada blanked Finland 10-0 Tuesday at the world women’s under-18 hockey championship.

Sienna D’Alessandro had two goals, Stryker Zablocki had a goal and three assists and Reese Logan also scored for Canada, which finished atop Group A with a 3-0 record and a 29-1 goal differential.

Canada will face the loser of Wednesday’s match between Switzerland and Slovakia in Thursday’s quarter-finals.

Canada goaltender Hannah Clark stopped seven shots to pick up the shutout.

Kerttu Kuja-Halkola allowed five goals on 26 shots before being replaced by Lilia Huovinen midway through the second period. Huovinen allowed five goals on 32 shots in relief.

Canada is looking to win the tournament for the third straight year.

Finland finished second in Group A at 2-1, followed by Czechia at 1-2 and Germany at 0-3. Czechia beat Germany 6-1 on Tuesday.

Group B play finishes tomorrow. Before Slovakia and Switzerland battle for third place, the United States takes on Sweden, with the winner finishing on top of the group.