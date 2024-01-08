A Professional Women’s Hockey League game Monday between Ottawa and Boston was postponed due to bad weather preventing travel.

The game at the Tsongas Center at the University of Massachusetts Lowell will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the PWHL said in a statement.

Both clubs are still looking for their first PWHL win since the inaugural season opened Jan. 1.

Boston lost its opener 3-2 to Minnesota and Ottawa fell 3-2 in overtime to Montreal.

The next scheduled PWHL games are Wednesday, when Montreal faces New York at UBS Arena and Minnesota is at home to Toronto at the Xcel Energy Center.