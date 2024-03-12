A Professional Women’s Hockey League game between rivals Montreal and Toronto is being moved to the Bell Centre.

The April 20 game was originally scheduled to be played April 21 at Verdun Auditorium, which seats 4,114 fans.

With a capacity of over 21,000 spectators, Bell Centre, which is home to the Montreal Canadiens, will be the sixth NHL arena to host a PWHL game in the league’s inaugural season.

Montreal and Toronto previously met at Scotiabank Arena, home of the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Feb. 16 and set a women’s hockey attendance record with a sold-out crowd of 19,285. Toronto won that game 3-0.

The two teams will play a neutral-site game at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena, home of the NHL’s Penguins, on Sunday.

Montreal and Toronto are tied for first place in the six-team PWHL with 30 points each. The Bell Centre game has been dubbed the “Duel at the Top.”