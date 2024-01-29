Open this photo in gallery: Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and defender Ella Shelton are among the players looking to build on strong seasons in the Professional Women's Hockey League when the Rivalry Series between Canada and the United States resumes next month. Poulin skates before a PWHL hockey game against New York in Laval, Que. on Jan. 16.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and defender Ella Shelton are among the players looking to build on strong seasons in the Professional Women’s Hockey League when the Rivalry Series between Canada and the United States resumes next month.

Poulin and Shelton were among 24 players selected to Canada’s roster for the final three games of the series, which includes games Feb. 7 in Saskatoon and Feb. 9 in Regina before wrapping up Feb. 11 in St. Paul, Minn.

Poulin, one of the top players in international women’s hockey with three Olympic championship-winning goals to her credit, has continued her success at the club level with Montreal in the inaugural PWHL season.

The Montreal captain entered the week tied for first in the league with six goals in eight games.

Shelton, a defender for New York, scored the first goal in PWHL history in a 4-0 win over Toronto on Jan. 1, leads defenders and is tied for second among all skaters with eight points in eight games.

Fourteen players who competed in Rivalry Series games in Kitchener, Ont. and Sarnia, Ont., in December were named to the roster for the final three games.

Joining Poulin and Shelton as returnees are goaltenders Ann-Renée Desbiens, defenders Ashton Bell, Jaime Bourbonnais, Renata Fast, Jocelyne Laroque and forwards Emily Clark, Brianne Jenner, Emma Maltais, Sarah Nurse, Kristin O’Neill, Laura Stacey and Blayre Turnbull.

Forward Maggie Connors is the lone Rivalry Series rookie on the roster.

The United States leads this year’s series 3-1 and is 13-12 since it started in 2018-19.

Canada:

Goaltenders – Ann-Renée Desbiens, Clermont, Que., Montréal (PWHL); Emerance Maschmeyer, Bruderheim, Alta., Ottawa (PWHL); Corinne Schroeder, Elm Creek, Man., New York (PWHL)

Defenders – Erin Ambrose, Keswick, Ont., Montréal (PWHL); Ashton Bell, Deloraine, Man., Ottawa (PWHL); Jaime Bourbonnais, Mississauga, Ont., New York (PWHL); Jessica DiGirolamo, Mississauga, Boston (PWHL); Renata Fast, Burlington, Ont., Toronto (PWHL); Jocelyne Larocque, Ste. Anne, Man., Toronto (PWHL); Ella Shelton, Ingersoll, Ont., New York (PWHL); Micah Zandee-Hart, Saanichton, B.C., PWHPA

Forwards – Victoria Bach, Milton, Ont., Toronto (PWHL); Emily Clark, Saskatoon, Ottawa (PWHL); Maggie Connors, St. John’s, N.L., Princeton University (ECAC); Jessie Eldridge, Barrie, Ont., New York (PWHL); Brianne Jenner, Oakville, Ont., Ottawa (PWHL); Emma Maltais, Burlington, Ont., Toronto (PWHL); Sarah Nurse, Hamilton, Toronto (PWHL); Kristin O’Neill, Oakville, Montréal (PWHL); Marie-Philip Poulin, Beauceville, Que., Montréal (PWHL); Jamie Lee Rattray, Ottawa, Boston (PWHL); Natalie Spooner, Toronto, PWHPA; Laura Stacey, Kleinburg, Ont., Montréal (PWHL); Blayre Turnbull, Stellarton, N.S., Toronto (PWHL)