 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

PWHPA, NWHL start talking about future of women’s pro hockey

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada's Sports Hall of Fame 2019 inductee Jayna Hefford speaks in Toronto, on Oct. 23, 2019.

The Canadian Press

What it will take to take to get women’s professional hockey in North America out of a “slurve” seems to be more time, talk and trust.

One leader in women’s pro hockey conjures a phrase from her baseball background to describe the state of it.

“A slurve is between a slider and a curveball,” NWHL interim commissioner Tyler (Ty) Tumminia said. “Scouts hate that pitch and I’ll tell you why.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s in between two things that are clear. It’s not a slider. It’s not a curveball.

“The state of women’s hockey right now, those kind of conversations make the public and the players uncomfortable because it’s less clear. It’s a slurve.”

The daughter of White Sox scout John Tumminia is herself a graduate of MLB’s scout school.

Tumminia was a minor-league baseball executive overseeing business operations of multiple teams from 2011 to 2016.

How the top women’s hockey league or leagues on this continent will evolve rides on the relationship between the six-year-old, six-team NWHL, and the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association (PWHPA) movement that rose two years ago from the ashes of the defunct Canadian Women’s Hockey League.

The NHL has made it clear it will not be a driver of a women’s league, but would consider getting involved if the two entities united and brought a plan to the league’s table.

What seemed a frosty relationship between the NWHL and PWHPA a year ago appears to have thawed since October, when Tumminia replaced NWHL founder Dani Rylan Kearney.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do talk, communicate,” PWHPA operations consultant Jayna Hefford said. “Despite what often gets reported in the media it’s never been ‘we won’t talk to you.’

“I think we continue to talk to keep that door open. As long as I’ve been a part of the PWHPA, we’ve communicated what we believe needs to be a part of the next version of a professional women’s hockey.”

Establishing a relationship takes time, but Hefford and Tumminia have discussed the future of women’s pro hockey.

“We’ve had a couple of conversations,” Tumminia said. “We’re both in agreement that we want to take it in the same direction.

“You see this in all sports, you see it in all facets of life, personally and professionally, divisibility or divide, there’s usually no magic in that.”

Building a bridge has taken a back seat, however, to just trying to play games amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada’s first PWHPA tournament in 16 months opens Monday in Calgary.

The seven-day Secret Cup features 60 players from the PWHPA’s three Canadian hubs in Toronto, Montreal and Calgary.

The PWHPA’s American chapter ran a two-day tournament Sunday and Monday in St. Louis after previous stops in New York in February and Chicago in March.

The NWHL completed its Isobel Cup championship on a second try March 27 in Boston.

The regular season was shortened from 24 to 15 games because the coronavirus infiltrated its February bubble in Lake Placid, N.Y.

The Toronto Six joined the NWHL this past season as its lone Canadian team. The league intends to expand to Montreal in 2022.

Story continues below advertisement

Professional sport is powered by its stars, and the PWHPA has them.

Of the 28 women invited to try out for Canada’s 2022 Olympic team, 24 are aligned with the PWHPA and the other four are college players.

Fifteen players named to the U.S. world championship roster this year are with the PWHPA, including Kendall Coyne Schofield and Hilary Knight.

The NWHL slashing salaries in half midway through its second season sent several Americans, including Knight and Brianna Decker, to the CWHL.

The NWHL recently announced a doubling of each team’s’ salary cap to $300,000 for its seventh season, which could translate into annual contracts of roughly $30,000 for some players.

“The increase in salary cap is a great positive step,” Hefford said. “There’s definitely some other things that go into it as well.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to continue to see movement, continue to see change, continue find a way that the athletes can be put in a position to succeed and be treated as professionals and allowed to be full-time hockey players.

“That’s not strictly a salary point. It’s the infrastructure around them.”

Daily access to quality training facilities, health insurance, full-time coaching and training staff and national television and streaming visibility are of equal importance to salary in generating a sustainable league, Hefford said.

Tumminia believes the NWHL has made strides towards that suite of needs.

“We didn’t have a lot of things, two years ago, correct,” Tumminia said. “We didn’t even have some things five and a half months ago, a national network deal, and the things that are happening with our new owners, who bring an infusion of cash and facilities.

“We didn’t have the highest amount of sponsorship revenue that we’ve seen this year. It’s not going to happen overnight. The conversations have to be holistic. The approach to an actual true business model has to be holistic.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most recognizable names in U.S. women’s hockey clearly have a choice on where they play. For some, the NWHL still has to overcome the breakdown in trust from the abrupt reduction of salaries in 2016.

Some of Canada’s top players have made it clear they’ll follow the lead of Hefford, who is a Hockey Hall of Famer, a four-time Olympic gold medallist and longtime CWHL veteran.

“I do want to stick with the PWHPA,” said forward Rebecca Johnston of Sudbury, Ont.

“It’s not all about the money for me at this point. We want to create a league that is sustainable, one that is competitive. I want to see this through. I believe in Jayna. We’ll get this league that we’re fighting for.”

Added Toronto forward Natalie Spooner: “Like Jayna said, we are fighting for more than just pay. We want the infrastructure.

“We want this to be a long-term thing where we can build a sustainable league that’s going to be around for a long time.”

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies