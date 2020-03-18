 Skip to main content
QMJHL draft to be conducted online amid COVID-19 pandemic

LONGUEUIL, Que.
The Canadian Press
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft will be conducted online amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The QMJHL said in a statement Wednesday the event scheduled for Sherbrooke’s Palais des Sports Leopold-Drolet on June 6 will instead be held remotely due to the novel coronavirus that continues to sweep across the globe.

The league announced Tuesday it was cancelling its remaining regular-season games – the schedule was set to end Saturday – but made no mention of the playoffs.

QMJHL’s draft lottery, which was slated for next Wednesday, has been postponed to a later date.

The Ontario Hockey League already conducts its draft remotely, while the Western Hockey League’s draft is scheduled for May 7 in Red Deer, Alta.

Canada’s top junior circuits all suspended operations last week after the NHL, along with most other North American leagues and sports organizations, paused proceedings amid coronavirus pandemic.

