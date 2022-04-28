Quebec Premier Francois Legault offers condolences to the family of New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer, Mike Bossy, before funeral services on April 28, 2022 in Ste. Therese, Que.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier Francois Legault was among those in attendance today at a funeral service for Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy.

Bossy, a leader of the New York Islanders’ Stanley Cup dynasty in the early 1980s, died April 14 of lung cancer at age 65.

Legault told reporters at ceremony in Ste-Therese, Que., north of Montreal, that he had developed a friendship with Bossy over the years.

Legault says Bossy, who helped the Islanders win the Cup four straight years from 1980-83, was a fighter and wanted to beat the disease.

He says he loved to watch Bossy’s hockey analysis on television for TVA Sports.

Hundreds of fans, hockey personalities and journalists paid their last respects to Bossy at a viewing on Wednesday.

Visitors were able to observe a floral arrangement in the form of a 22 – Bossy’s jersey number – and his Islanders jersey signed by several former NHL stars, including Maurice Richard, Guy Lafleur, Jean Beliveau and Gordie Howe.

Bossy earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 1982. He scored the Cup-winning goal in 1982 and ‘83 – one of just two players to do so in back-to-back seasons.