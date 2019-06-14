 Skip to main content

Hockey Radko Gudas traded to Capitals for Matt Niskanen as Washington moves to clear cap space

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Radko Gudas traded to Capitals for Matt Niskanen as Washington moves to clear cap space

Stephen Whyno
WASHINGTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals have swapped Radko Gudas for Matt Niskanen.

The Associated Press

The Philadelphia Flyers have acquired defenceman Matt Niskanen from the Washington Capitals for defenceman Radko Gudas.

Philadelphia is retaining 30 per cent of Gudas’ salary in the final year of his contract. Gudas counts $3.35 million against the salary cap. Washington will be responsible for $2.35 million.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said Friday the deal provides the team with financial flexibility. This sheds $3.405 million total for this season with the Capitals in need of re-signing a few key players.

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old Niskanen gives the Flyers an offensive-minded, right-shot defenceman who can also help on the power play. He had 25 points in 80 games last season and is signed through 2020-21 at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

It’s the first significant move of the NHL off-season after the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter