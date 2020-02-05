 Skip to main content

Hockey

Rakell snipes shootout winner as Ducks slip past Senators 3-2

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Anaheim Ducks right-winger Ondrej Kase controls the puck as Ottawa Senators right-winger Scott Sabourin defends. The Sucks beat the Sens 3-2 in a shootout on Feb. 4, 2020.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Rickard Rakell scored the shootout winner as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Nick Ritchie and Ondrej Kase had goals in regulation time for Anaheim (22-26-5), which has won four of its last five.

John Gibson made 30 saves as the Ducks improved to 2-0-0 on their five-game road trip that started with a 3-1 win in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Drake Batherson and Artem Anisimov replied for Ottawa (18-24-11), while Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

With 10 home games this month the Senators hope to improve their record at Canadian Tire Centre where they’re 1-4-5 in their last 10.

Anaheim opened the scoring midway through the first period as Ritchie tipped Hampus Lindholm’s shot to beat Hogberg.

The Senators tied the game early in the period as Batherson scored a power-play goal for his second of the season.

Kase took a bounce off the back boards and tucked in a backhand to make it 2-1 at the 13:35 mark of the second period.

Anisimov’s 10th of the season tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal early in the third as he tipped Colin White’s shot past Gibson.

Ottawa appeared to tie the game late in the period, but the Ducks challenged and upon review was deemed offside.

Notes: Anthony Duclair took the ceremonial faceoff for the Senators as Willie O’Ree dropped the puck as part of the NHL’s Black History Month celebrations. Cody Goloubef and Mikkel Boedker were healthy scratches for the Senators.

