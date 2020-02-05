 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Rask turns aside 25 shots as Bruins blank Canucks 4-0

BOSTON
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boston Bruins' Jake DeBrusk tries to get a shot past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jacob Markstrom. The Bruins beat the Canucks 4-0 on Feb. 4, 2020.

Michael Dwyer/The Associated Press

Charlie Coyle had a goal and an assist, Tuukka Rask stopped 25 shots for his third shutout this season and the Boston Bruins extended their winning streak to four games with a 4-0 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

Brad Marchand, David Krejci and Karson Kuhlman also scored. Charlie McAvoy had two assists as Boston won for the fifth time in six games, remaining a point behind Washington for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

The Bruins have won all three games since returning from the All-Star break and their bye, which led to a 10-day layoff in the schedule.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s nice to start off that way after a long break and you get a few wins under your belt and they’re not really fluky, either,” Coyle said. “We’re doing the right things and that’s a good sign coming out of a break.”

Jacob Markstrom made 38 saves for Vancouver, keeping his team close until the Bruins got goals late in the third period by Krejci and Kuhlman.

The Canucks, second in the Western Conference, lost in regulation for the first time since Jan. 14, when they were shut out at Winnipeg 4-0. Vancouver had surged since then, winning five straight before a 4-3 shootout loss at Carolina on Sunday.

The Canucks’ hopes to continue their point streak faded as Boston controlled the tempo from the start, outshooting Vancouver 13-6 in the first period.

“They know how to win. They know how to play. They’re heavy on the puck. We didn’t get inside enough on them,” Vancouver coach Travis Green said. “I thought in the small areas of the game they were harder than us.”

Rask stopped the few chances the Canucks had, earning his 48th career shutout and improving to 11-0-6 at home this season.

The Canucks also hurt themselves with seven penalties, although only one resulted in a goal when Kuhlman scored on a redirection 18:10 into the third period.

Story continues below advertisement

Green also lost a challenge after Coyle’s goal 14:24 into the game. Green thought the Bruins were offside before McAvoy fired a slap shot on Markstrom and a long rebound bounced right to Coyle in the slot.

“I think we’re playing hard and we’re playing fast,” McAvoy said. “Our forwards are so good at forechecking and the transition side of the game. If we can get up and make plays and just really move our feet, I think that plays to our style.”

McAvoy also assisted on Marchand’s goal with 4:25 left in the second on a one-timer from the slot off a centring pass by Patrice Bergeron.

Markstrom stopped Chris Wagner on a short-handed breakaway midway through the second during Vancouver’s first power-play opportunity. Marskstrom came up with another big save against Coyle on a breakaway later in the second.

NOTES

The Canucks were playing their fourth of five straight road games. The Bruins are 6-1-1 against Pacific Division opponents and 13-3-3 against Western Conference teams. The teams meet again Feb. 22 in Vancouver. LW Danton Heinen, who missed Saturday’s game in Minnesota after taking a puck off his foot the night before at Winnipeg, was out again for Boston.

UP NEXT

Canucks: At the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruins: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday night.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies