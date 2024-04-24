Rebuilding Sharks fire coach Quinn after two disappointing seasons

The San Jose Sharks fired coach David Quinn on Wednesday following two rough seasons as part of a massive rebuilding project.

General manager Mike Grier called it a hard decision to fire Quinn after he experienced two seasons under “difficult circumstances” but said he decided it was the best move for the franchise’s future after spending the past few days meeting with coaches, players, front office staff and owner Hasso Plattner.

“After going through our process, and digesting this going through the process of evaluating everything, I just felt this was what we needed to do,” Grier said. “A different voice for the group where the group is now and what’s needed for the group.”

Grier hired Quinn to replace Bob Boughner shortly after taking over as GM in 2022. Quinn spent two seasons in San Jose that were marked with lacklustre play as the team traded away several high-priced stars like Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns, Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier, part of a major overhaul in hopes of getting the franchise back to contending.

Instead, the Sharks had a 41-98-25 record in Quinn’s two seasons for the worst mark in the NHL in that span, including a league-worst 47 points this season. San Jose’s 19 wins this season were the fewest in a full season since the franchise’s second year as an expansion team in 1992-93.

“That didn’t really factor into it too, too much,” Grier said. “Obviously, it’s something I’m aware of. But at the same time, going into the season, I kind of knew what the roster was. I wasn’t expecting us to be a playoff team. Did the season go a little worse than expected? Yes. But it’s not all performance-related.”

The last-place finish gives San Jose a 25.5 per cent chance of earning the No. 1 draft pick and the prize that is expected to be Hobey Baker Award winner Macklin Celebrini, who played one season for the Sharks junior team while living in the Bay Area.

The Sharks were outscored by 147 goals this season, excluding shootouts, for the 12th-worst mark ever and the worst in 30 years since Ottawa was outscored by 196 goals in 1993-94, its second season as an expansion team.

San Jose set a franchise record for fewest goals scored per game (2.18) and had the fourth-worst mark in team history in goals allowed per game (3.98). The Sharks allowed at least six goals in a game 18 times, the second-most times that has happened in a season since the start of 1996-97.

Pesce’s injury could mean a larger role for DeAngelo

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tony DeAngelo found himself playing a reduced role in his second stint with the Carolina Hurricanes amid a deep roster of defencemen. He could be headed for a larger role in the NHL playoffs with veteran Brett Pesce sidelined by injury.

DeAngelo worked in a pairing with Brady Skjei during practice Wednesday before the Hurricanes travelled north ahead of Game 3 against the New York Islanders on Thursday. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Pesce is “more than likely” out for the remainder of the first-round series because of a lower-body injury suffered on a noncontact sequence during the second period of a Game 2 comeback win Monday.

DeAngelo has been a healthy scratch for the first two postseason games, with the Hurricanes claiming both for a 2-0 series lead.

“It’s always tough, but it is what it is,” he said of the limited playing role. “Now we’ve got a chance that I can come in and help out and hopefully make a difference.”

It’s a different role this time around for DeAngelo compared with his first stint, when he signed for the 2021-22 season on a low-risk flier deal in search of a fresh start after a troubled end to his tenure with the New York Rangers. He went on to work in the top pairing with Jaccob Slavin in those playoffs, filling the void when Dougie Hamilton signed with New Jersey as an offensive threat and key piece to the power play.

But Carolina traded him to Philadelphia after that season, then re-signed him last summer after the Flyers placed DeAngelo on unconditional waivers.

This time, though, he’s been a fill-in after the Hurricanes’ strong top six, which typically has Slavin working with Brent Burns at the top, the Pesce-Skjei combination and last summer’s signing, Dmitry Orlov, paired with Jalen Chatfield.

Peter and the Power Rangers

New York Rangers’ bench boss Peter Laviolette has coached in 156 playoff games, with six different NHL teams. But Tuesday night’s 4-3 win at Madison Square Garden over the Washington Capitals marked the first time he’s won the first two playoff games with a new team. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Rangers won Game 1 of the series against the wild-card Caps 4-1.