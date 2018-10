Red-hot Arizona Coyotes ride a massive scoring wave

Open this photo in gallery Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson celebrates with teammates after scoring a power play goal in the third period against the Ottawa Senators, at Gila River Arena, in Glendale, Ariz., on Oct. 30, 2018. Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Arizona Coyotes lost four of their first five games, three by shutout – another lost season in the desert apparently on the way.

The thing about those early games, though, is they were close, unlike the start of last season. The Coyotes played well, just couldn’t seem to catch the right break or get pucks to find the net.

Once the pucks started going in, the Coyotes couldn’t seem to miss.

Behind a scoring flurry that would have been unthinkable on previous teams, Arizona is off to its best 11-game start (6-5-0) since 2013-14.

“I really like all our games; we played well in all of them, we competed well,” Coyotes forward Derek Stepan said. “Yeah, we made some mistakes that cost us some goals early on, but we’re learning quickly.”

It’s been a long-arching curve.

The Coyotes have struggled since reaching the 2012 Western Conference final, seeming to be in perpetual rebuilding mode. They got off to a miserable start last season, needing 12 games to win for the first time, and were out of playoff contention before October was over.

The Coyotes played better in the last two months of the 2017-18 season and hoped it would carry over into this season.

It did not, at least early: Arizona opened this season with a pair of shutout losses and had four goals its first five games – three of those in its lone win.

Then something clicked and the Coyotes beat the Blackhawks 4-1 in Chicago on Oct. 18. And, after a 5-3 loss in Winnipeg two nights later, nobody has been hotter than Arizona.

With Tuesday night’s 5-1 home win over Ottawa, the Coyotes have outscored opponents 20-4 during a four-game winning streak. Arizona has 27 goals over a six-game span, a first for the franchise since 2006-07.

“The guys were sticking with it and practising like the goals would come,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “You have to have that mentality in this league. We’ve got good mojo right now and we don’t want to wreck it.”

Arizona has been among the league leaders in shots per game since the start of the season and the shooting percentage has dramatically increased since the minuscule 1.6 to start the season.

The Coyotes seemed to get some bad breaks on shots early in the season, hitting posts and crossbars, having pucks squirt out of their reach in the offensive zone. They also couldn’t seem to create their own luck by getting pucks and traffic to the front of the net.

The breaks have been coming the past few games, like on Stepan’s short-handed shot from the blueline that skittered through Ottawa goalie Mike Condon’s pads.

Arizona also has been creating some of that luck with hard, smart play, getting traffic in front of opposing goaltenders and by shooting more precisely.

Story continues below advertisement

“You earn your bounces,” Stepan said. “We had some bounces going the other way early on in the year, now they’re starting to go our way and in a few weeks, they’re going to come back the other way. Good teams find ways to win any given night regardless of the bounces.”

With the scoring boost, the Coyotes have continued to play stingy defence, the one area that helped them get through the difficult times in the past.

Arizona has limited good chances against and its goalies, Antti Raanta and Darcy Kuemper, have been superb, combining to give the Coyotes the NHL’s best goals-against average at 1.91. Raanta, healthy after an injury-filled first season in the desert, is fourth in the NHL with a 1.99 goals-against average.

The Coyotes also have the NHL’s second-best penalty killing at 90.6 per cent and have a league-high six short-handed goals to more than offset the three power-play goals allowed. Stepan’s goal against Ottawa gave Arizona short-handed goals in three straight games for the second time in franchise history (1985). The Coyotes are 11th NHL team since 1933 to have five short-handed goals in three games.

“When we’re sticking with our game plan and everybody is dialled in, we’re a really good team,” Raanta said. “As a goalie, it’s a dream to play behind that team.”

Especially when they’re scoring goals, as they are now.