The Columbus Blue Jackets must deal with a hot-shooting Auston Matthews when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Matthews has five goals in his past three games – seven in his past five – after recording two goals and two assists Tuesday night in a 7-3 road victory over the New York Rangers.

“Maybe you just feel like you’re in a rhythm or a bit of a flow out there,” Matthews said. “And I think we’ve done a good job in just competing and getting pucks back. You know, sometimes it’s not always the pretty plays, but just those one-on-one battles and supporting each other all over the ice.”

Matthews has 21 goals that left him tied for first in the league heading into Wednesday’s action. Vancouver’s Brock Boeser also has 21 goals after a Tuesday hat trick.

Matthews had a goal Monday night in a 4-3 overtime road loss to the New York Islanders.

“I think Auston has changed the dynamic for Auston,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I think he’s just playing with way more authority, shooting the puck way more. I really think Auston has just really decided that he’s just going to be more assertive in his play offensively. Just the way that Auston’s on his toes more. He’s attacking the net. He’s shooting the puck and working to get it back. That’s really where I think Auston comes to life.”

Mitchell Marner added two goals and an assist Tuesday for the Maple Leafs, who have won three of four and extended their point streak to seven games (5-0-2). Martin Jones made 28 saves in his first start of the season against the Rangers.

The Maple Leafs had a quick start Tuesday and led 4-1 after the first period.

“Keeping pressure up ice, keeping pressure in the [offensive] zone, making their best people play defence,” Marner said. “We’ve done that the last couple games pretty well. It’s something we knew we needed to be better at and something we have been better at.”

Columbus is coming off a 5-2 home loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. Blue Jackets defenceman Erik Gudbranson was suspended one game by the NHL for an altercation with Florida’s Nick Cousins.

Gudbranson was ejected for instigating a fight with Cousins. The fight was Gudbranson’s retaliation for a hit from behind by Cousins earlier in the third period. Cousins initially received a major penalty for boarding on the play, but after a review, it was downgraded to a minor.

Columbus has recalled goaltender Daniil Tarasov and returned goalie Jet Greaves to Cleveland of the AHL.