The Ottawa Senators came back from a 10-day break with an impressive 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Led by Shane Pinto, who had a goal and two assists, the Senators (21-25-2) also got goals from Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko, Josh Norris and Ridly Greig. Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Max Domi scored for the Leafs (26-15-8). Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

Trailing 4-2 to start the third period, the Leafs made it a one-goal game at 5:12 thanks to a defensive breakdown by Ottawa leaving Domi alone out front for his fifth of the season. Greig added an empty-net goal with 5.1 seconds remaining. Morgan Reilly took exception to the slapshot Greig used for the empty-net goal and cross-checked Greig up high.

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead early in the second when Tarasenko broke in and beat Jones high, but Toronto tied it when, despite being tied up by Jakob Chychrun, Knies batted a Mitch Marner shot past Korpisalo.

Ottawa scored twice more to end the period leading 4-2.

Pinto, with his third of the season, tipped a Parker Kelly shot and Norris made it 4-2 on a great individual effort that finished with a shot to the top corner. It was Norris’s first goal in 15 games.

Toronto opened the scoring at 3:45 when Marner found Matthews for his 42nd of the season.

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead at the eight-minute mark, but upon review the goal was disallowed for being offside.

Ottawa got out of the period tied 1-1 thanks to a turnover that led to a 3-on-1 and finished with Giroux picking up a Mathieu Joseph rebound and roofing a shot over Jones.

The Senators take the season series 3-1-0.

NOTES

Ottawa D Jake Sanderson remained out with a lower-body injury, while Travis Hamonic returned after missing five games. Zack MacEwen was a healthy scratch. Toronto’s William Lagesson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last 17 games. Mark Giordano (lower body) and Conor Timmins (illness) missed the game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.