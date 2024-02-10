Skip to main content
Lisa Wallace
Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Ottawa Senators center Shane Pinto (57) moves the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) in the first period at the Canadian Tire Centre.Marc DesRosiers/Reuters

The Ottawa Senators came back from a 10-day break with an impressive 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Led by Shane Pinto, who had a goal and two assists, the Senators (21-25-2) also got goals from Claude Giroux, Vladimir Tarasenko, Josh Norris and Ridly Greig. Joonas Korpisalo made 32 saves.

Auston Matthews, Matthew Knies and Max Domi scored for the Leafs (26-15-8). Martin Jones stopped 28 shots.

Trailing 4-2 to start the third period, the Leafs made it a one-goal game at 5:12 thanks to a defensive breakdown by Ottawa leaving Domi alone out front for his fifth of the season. Greig added an empty-net goal with 5.1 seconds remaining. Morgan Reilly took exception to the slapshot Greig used for the empty-net goal and cross-checked Greig up high.

Ottawa took a 2-1 lead early in the second when Tarasenko broke in and beat Jones high, but Toronto tied it when, despite being tied up by Jakob Chychrun, Knies batted a Mitch Marner shot past Korpisalo.

Ottawa scored twice more to end the period leading 4-2.

Pinto, with his third of the season, tipped a Parker Kelly shot and Norris made it 4-2 on a great individual effort that finished with a shot to the top corner. It was Norris’s first goal in 15 games.

Toronto opened the scoring at 3:45 when Marner found Matthews for his 42nd of the season.

The Leafs took a 2-0 lead at the eight-minute mark, but upon review the goal was disallowed for being offside.

Ottawa got out of the period tied 1-1 thanks to a turnover that led to a 3-on-1 and finished with Giroux picking up a Mathieu Joseph rebound and roofing a shot over Jones.

The Senators take the season series 3-1-0.

NOTES

Ottawa D Jake Sanderson remained out with a lower-body injury, while Travis Hamonic returned after missing five games. Zack MacEwen was a healthy scratch. Toronto’s William Lagesson returned to the lineup after being a healthy scratch the last 17 games. Mark Giordano (lower body) and Conor Timmins (illness) missed the game.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: Host the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

