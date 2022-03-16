Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins makes a save in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre. The Blue Jackets beat the Senators 4-1 on March 16, 2022.Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Jack Roslovic scored twice Wednesday night in the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 4-1 win over the Ottawa Senators that extended their winning streak to three games.

Eric Robinson and Sean Kuraly, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Columbus (31-27-3). Elvis Merzlikins, playing his 40th game, stopped 30 shots.

Tyler Ennis scored the lone goal for the Senators, while Anton Forsberg stopped 32 shots.

The Senators (21-34-5) have now lost three straight and are 1-3-0 through the first four games of their five-game homestand.

The Senators may also find themselves without their top defenceman. Thomas Chabot was hurt early in the second period after taking a hit from Kuraly and appeared to be favouring his right arm. Chabot was looked at on the bench and returned to the ice momentarily, but then left the game and did not return.

Trailing 3-1 to start the third, the Senators looked to close the gap, but were unable to generate many chances or beat Merzlikins when they did have one.

Some poor defensive play by the Senators allowed the Blue Jackets to take a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes.

A bad line change early in the period allowed Zack Werenski to feed a stretch pass to Robinson, who stepped into the circle and fired a shot off the far post and in.

On Columbus’s third goal Nikita Zaitsev, who had a rough night overall, failed to tie up Roslovic in front and he was able to bury a Patrik Laine rebound.

Despite being outshot 15-8 and not getting their first shot until the nine-minute mark, the Senators escaped the first period tied 1-1.

Down in the low slot, Ennis opened the scoring midway through the period after redirecting Chabot’s shot. Just over five minutes later a weak defensive effort by Zaitsev allowed Werenski to find Roslovic for a tap-in.

Notes

The Senators suggested G Matt Murray might not return this season. He’s out with an upper body injury ... Chris Tierney returned to the Senators lineup after missing the last eight games ... Jakub Voracek and Justin Danforth returned to the Columbus lineup after missing the last game.