Russia beats Switzerland to finish third in the world junior hockey championship

Kirill Slepets had a hat trick and Russia beat Switzerland 5-2 on Saturday to finish third in the world junior hockey championship.

Klim Kostin and Nikita Shashkov also scored for Russia, and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 34 shots. Valentin Nussbaumer and Yannick Bruschweiler scored for Switzerland, and Luca Hollenstein made 19 saves.

The United States faced Finland later Saturday in the title game.

