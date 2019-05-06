 Skip to main content

date 2019-05-06

Russian forward Ilya Mikheyev signs with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press
Russian forward Ilya Mikheyev reacts after scoring his team's second goal during the Beijer Hockey Games match on Feb. 9, 2019.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed Russian forward Ilya Mikheyev to a one-year entry level contract.

The 24-year-old had 23 goals and 22 assists in 62 games for Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League this past season. He added four goals and seven assists in 13 playoff games.

In 224 career KHL games, all with Avangard, Mikheyev has 62 goals and 60 assists for 122 points.

Mikheyev played for Russia at the 2018 world championship, recording one goal and three assists in eight games.

He has been named to Russia’s 30-man roster in advance of this year’s world championship, which starts Friday in Slovakia.

