The Vancouver Canucks have signed president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford to a three-year extension.

Rutherford was appointed president of hockey operations and interim general manager on Dec. 9, 2021, four days after general manager Jim Benning was fired.

Patrik Allvin was hired as GM on Jan. 26, 2022. The front office has presided over a major turnaround for the Canucks (30-11-4) who entered Friday first overall in the NHL standings, one point ahead of the Boston Bruins.

Rutherford, a 74-year-old native of Beeton, Ont., was general manager for the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2014 to 2021 as well as Carolina’s GM for 20 years. The Canadian Press

Pinto signs one-year deal with Senators

Shane Pinto is one step closer to resuming his NHL career.

The Ottawa Senators signed the centre to a one-year, US$775,000 contract on Friday after he was suspended 41 games for “activities relating to sports wagering” by the NHL back in the fall.

The Franklin Square, N.Y., product was already involved in a protracted contract impasse with the team before his stunning ban was announced Oct. 26.

Pinto suited up in all 82 regular-season games for the Senators in 2022-23, registering new career-highs in goals (20), assists (15) and points (35).

A key piece down the middle for Ottawa, the 23-year-old is eligible to return to the lineup Sunday when the Senators visit the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pinto, who was selected 32nd overall at the 2019 draft, has 21 goals and 43 points in 99 career NHL games.