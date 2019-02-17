Ryan Dzingel scores in overtime, Senators beat Jets 4-3

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa Senators' Ryan Dzingel (18) scores the game winning goal against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Laurent Brossoit (30) during overtime NHL action in Winnipeg on Saturday, February 16, 2019. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Ryan Dzingel scored at 3:44 of overtime as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Saturday.

Mark Stone, Rudolfs Balcers and Matt Duchene scored power-play goals for Ottawa. Stone and Dzingel each had one assist.

Tyler Myers scored twice and Brandon Tanev added a goal and an assist for the Jets (36-19-4), who are 2-3-2 in their last seven games. Myers and Tanev each scored a short-handed goal.

Anders Nilsson stopped 23 shots for the Senators, (22-31-5), who occupy the bottom of the NHL standings and are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games.

Laurent Brossoit made 37 saves for the Jets, a week after he was in net in Ottawa for a 5-2 Winnipeg loss.

Winnipeg led 2-1 after the first period and it was tied 2-2 after two.

Myers scored his second goal, and seventh of the season, through traffic at 14:01 of the third to tie it 3-3. Nilsson then made a huge pad save on a close Blake Wheeler shot with just over a minute remaining in regulation.

The game began with special teams in the spotlight.

Jets defenceman Dmitry Kulikov was given a double minor for high sticking at 1:19, setting the stage for Stone’s power-play goal 19 seconds later.

Winnipeg replied with Tanev’s short-handed marker at 2:56.

However, before Kulikov had fully exited the penalty box, he played the puck and was dinged for interference at 3:40.

Tanev then set up Myers for his short-handed goal at 5:33.

The 2:37 time span between the short-handed goals is the fastest in franchise history. The previous mark was 4:44 by the Atlanta Thrashers in 2003.

The Jets had a pair of potential goals in the second period wiped out after reviews.

A Winnipeg play midway through the period ended with a ruling the puck didn’t cross the goal line when Ottawa defenceman Brady Tkachuk slid into the net with the puck alongside his body.

After Balcers tipped in a Dzingel point shot at 13:53 to tie it 2-2, Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot scored, but Winnipeg was called for offside on the play.

Ottawa ended the period with a two-man advantage that carried over into the third after Jets forward Mathieu Perreault was called for trip at 18:48, and defenceman Jacob Trouba went to the box for a double minor for high sticking at 19:16.

The Senators capitalized with Duchene’s goal 47 seconds into the third, with one second remaining in the two-man advantage. Duchene and Stone each have 27 goals this season.

Winnipeg begins a three-game road trip in Colorado on Wednesday. Ottawa plays in Chicago on Monday.

Notes: Mark Stone’s goal drew some cheers from people in the crowd at Bell MTS Place. The Winnipegger’s name has been in trade rumours with the Jets … Matt Duchene has seven points (six goals, one assist) in his past six games … Winnipeg was without defencemen Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) and Joe Morrow, who was put on injured reserve (lower body) after last Thursday’s loss to Colorado.