Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares chases the loose puck against Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner during the first period in Toronto on March 2.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Whether you want to call it luck, coincidence or simply bad timing, it hardly matters.

Mitch Marner dressed for the 400th game of his NHL career on Wednesday, and he took the ice surrounded by of a “sea of blue and white,” as the arena host applied an in-house touch of hyperbole with a hockey game at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena free of capacity restrictions for the first time since Dec. 11, 2021.

Given the pair of milestone moments, it’s even more of a shame that the Toronto Maple Leafs didn’t have anything resembling a sense of occasion, with the Buffalo Sabres snapping the home side’s three-game win streak with a 5-1 victory.

That the Leafs chose this night to come out flat and uninspired, just as they did in last month’s 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens or the 6-3 reverse against the St. Louis Blues – or even the 7-1 loss in Pittsburgh earlier this season – is bound to continue to confound head coach Sheldon Keefe. He had warned about the team playing down to its opposition after the morning skate.

“Sometimes you just really need a real slap in the face to kind of get dialled in,” he said. “That’s how I felt about the Montreal game, not unlike our game in Pittsburgh early in the season.”

The defeat left the Leafs third in the Atlantic Division, a point back of Florida and two back of Tampa Bay. Given the circumstances, the lone bright spot on the night may well have been Marner, who registered an assist on his team’s goal to push his point streak to five games.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson stick checks Buffalo Sabres forward Peyton Krebs during the first period.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

With nine goals, 14 assists and 23 points in his past 12 games entering Wednesday, 2015′s fourth overall pick led the NHL in each of those categories for February, and was honoured as the NHL’s player of the month on Tuesday. Not that Marner is any way fixated on numbers, apparently.

“It’s tonight? I thought it was next game,” Marner said when asked about the milestone appearance after the morning skate. “There we go. That’s cool. Hopefully I can keep tallying that up for a couple more hundred. It’s definitely a cool milestone to hit and all with the team I grew up watching. It’s a pretty cool thing to be a part of.”

The 17,122 on hand certainly seemed happy to be part of a live Scotiabank Arena crowd once more, if the beaming smiles on many of their maskless faces could be taken as proof. It took less than 30 seconds for the first familiar refrains of “Go Leafs Go” to break out, and a minute more for a chorus of boos to ring around the stands as Alex Kerfoot was sent to the penalty box for tripping with the first penalty of the night.

The home crowd had even more cause for complaint 55 seconds later, when a point shot from Jacob Bryson deflected off Morgan Rielly and past Petr Mrazek, making back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

But just a few days removed from its 15-point salvo in Detroit during the 10-7 win over the Red Wings, the Leafs’ top trio continued its own impression of the famed Production Line. Marner fed rookie Michael Bunting, who teed up Rasmus Sandin to beat Craig Anderson for the tying goal at the 11:48 mark. With his seventh point in his past three games, Bunting kept in touch at the top of the rookie scoring race, moving one point back of Detroit’s Lucas Raymond for first place.

Despite the 34-point disparity between the teams entering play, the Sabres looked strong, looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Playing their first game in Toronto since Dec. 17, 2019, Buffalo took control of the game in the second period.

With Timothy Liljegren given the night off, Travis Dermott drew back into the lineup as Keefe shuffled his defensive pairings with Jake Muzzin still out with a concussion.

Defensive miscues led to both Buffalo goals in the middle stanza, however. Mrazek gave up an easy rebound from a Rasmus Asplund shot, but with Victor Olofsson outmuscling Sandin in front of the goaltender, the Swede was presented with a tap-in to put the Sabres in front 12:19 into the period. That lead was doubled just over six minutes later when Sandin miscontrolled the puck, allowing Jeff Skinner to poke it through to Tage Thompson, who buried it over the glove hand of Mrazek.

Skinner added sprinkled more salt in the home side’s wounds in the third period, beating Mrazek on a breakaway for his 21st goal of the season. Kyle Okposo wrapped up the scoring with just over eight minutes to play.

Mrazek, bidding to win a third successive game, gave up five goals on 31 shots, while Anderson let in just one of the 30 pucks fired his way.

These two teams are to face each other at the Heritage Classic at Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field on March 13. But the Leafs have four games before they turn their attention to that showpiece event, starting Saturday when they play host to the Vancouver Canucks.