Sabres remove interim tag, name Don Granato head coach

John Wawrow
The Associated Press
The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato as head coach on Tuesday.

Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

The Buffalo Sabres hired Don Granato on Tuesday, going with a first-year head coach who has already shown promise in trying to turn around of the worst teams in the NHL.

Granato had been the interim head coach after replacing Ralph Krueger behind the bench at midseason. After losing 22 of the first 28 games under Krueger, the Sabres won nine of their final 28 with Granato at the help and rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods.

The 53-year-old Granato was also an assistant with Buffalo, Chicago and St. Louis.

Granato is the sixth coach since Lindy Ruff was fired a month into the lockout-shortened 2013 season. He takes over a team that finished last in the overall standings for a fourth time in eight seasons and extended its playoff drought to 10 years, matching the NHL’s longest streak.

The Sabres are coming off a tumultuous season in which Krueger was fired in mid-March while the team was in the midst of what became an 18-game winless skid. Whatever early season momentum the Sabres generated was disrupted by a COVID-19 outbreak that forced the team into a two-week pause in early February.

The team’s troubles spilled over into the off-season, with captain Jack Eichel’s status uncertain. He expressed his frustration following another losing season, and cited what he called “a disconnect” with the team over how to treat a herniated disk, which sidelined him over the final two months of the season.

Granato emerged as a front-running candidate by surprise in how the Sabres responded once he was promoted. The Sabres went 6-18-4 and were outscored 95-58 in 28 games under Krueger. In 28 games under Granato, Buffalo went 9-16-3 and were outscored 101-76. The Sabres also rallied to win three times when trailing after two periods under Granato after going 0-16-1 under Krueger.

Granato’s biggest influence was evident by the jumps in production from many of the young and developing prospects, who struggled under Krueger.

Centers Casey Mittelstadt and Tage Thompson enjoyed double-digit boosts in point production under Granato. The team’s top young defenceman, Rasmus Dahlin, regained his confidence in being able to use his freewheeling, two-way style under Granato after being forced into playing a more defensive-minded role in Krueger’s system.

“His way to play was how I learned to play hockey,” Dahlin said of Granato’s up-tempo style that focused on speed and transition, with defencemen jumping into the rush. “But the thing I felt was that he trusted me as a player. He really saw what my potential was and I felt comfortable playing out there.”

Now the question becomes when the next franchise-altering move will happen, with general manager Kevyn Adams entering his second off-season considering making sweeping changes to a high-priced and underperforming roster.

Eichel preferred having surgery, while the Sabres medical staff was against it by noting the disk replacement procedure has never been done on an NHL player.

At the same time, Sam Reinhart, who led the team in scoring last year, and defenceman Rasmus Ristolainen also expressed a desire for a change of scenery.

If the Sabres are indeed rebuilding once again, they’ll at least benefit from having the No. 1 pick in the draft after winning the draft lottery for the second time in four years.

Among other candidates interviewed by the Sabres were former Arizona Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet and Providence College coach Nate Leaman.

Though a first-time NHL coach, Granato brings a wealth of experience and a family name well-known in hockey circles.

His older brother, Tony, played in the NHL, coached the Colorado Avalanche and completed his sixth season as Wisconsin’s head coach. His sister, Cammi, is a two-time U.S. Olympian, the first female Hockey Hall of Fame inductee and a scout for the NHL expansion team Seattle Kraken. Another brother, Rob, also played Division I hockey.

Don Granato was regarded by his siblings as “the smart one” when it came to hockey growing up in Illinois.

He’s twice worked as an NHL assistant under Joel Quenneville. He won an ECHL championship in 2000 coaching Peoria, been a head coach at the AHL level, and also worked as a scout. Granato also has a track record of developing youngsters, given his recent stint with USA Hockey where he coached Toronto’s Auston Matthews, Calgary’s Matthew Tkachuk and Boston’s Charlie McAvoy.

