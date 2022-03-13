Craig Anderson of the Buffalo Sabres blocks a shot by Pierre Engvall of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the Heritage Classic at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ont., on March 13.Claus Andersen/Getty Images

By early afternoon on Sunday, the lights were already shining at Tim Hortons Field. The NHL’s Heritage Classic in Hamilton was greeted by grey skies and snow-whipped sideways by brisk winds. What a perfect afternoon for outdoor hockey.

Wayne Gretzky was in the house to provide commentary for TNT. A day after it beat the United States in a gold-medal rematch, the Canadian women’s team was on hand for a salute from the sellout crowd. It didn’t look too appealing to plant one’s bum on the damp metal bleachers at one end of the makeshift rink, but this is what 26,119 fans came for: a soggy day to remember.

It was more fun for some than others. Toronto squandered a 2-1 lead and lost to Buffalo 5-2 for the second time in a couple of weeks. The end was especially ugly – Auston Matthews got into a row with Rasmus Dahlin and will likely be fined and possibly suspended for crosschecking the Sabres defenceman in the neck.

“I felt like it just rolled up over his shoulder,” Matthews said. “We were just battling in front of the net.”

Peyton Krebs and Vinnie Hinostroza had two goals each for the winners and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 34 saves. Petr Mrazek took the loss after allowing four goals on 37 shots. One bounced past him off teammate T.J. Brodie’s skate.

All in all, there was a little something for everyone to enjoy. Willow Smith, the punk/pop artist whose parents are actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, performed 90 minutes before the puck dropped. Country singer Lindsay Ell sang the national anthems. Streams of fireworks shot in the air along with “the rocket’s red glare.” Marie Philip-Poulin and her Olympic teammates sang along and swayed back and forth during O Canada.

Alessia Cara, the Grammy and Juno Award winner from Brampton, did a set between the first and second periods. Sadly, Mozart was not available to play a sonata for classical enthusiasts.

Curiously enough, Buffalo was the home team. It was the first time a U.S. team had played host to an NHL game in Canada since March 23, 1994, when the Maple Leafs met the Panthers in Hamilton at Copps Coliseum.

Naturally, when the home team was introduced, the mostly pro-Toronto crowd booed.

It was snowing lightly and -2 C when the game commenced. That was a Hawaiian holiday compared to Saturday, when the combatants skated out in arctic conditions. “Holy crap, it was cold,” Marner said.

Light towers shook in gale-force winds. It blew pucks off William Nylander’s stick. “It was crazy when we got out there,” Nylander said Saturday night. “Wind, snow, cold … it was almost like how you felt playing outdoors as a kid.”

Buffalo’s Don Granato said his players had trouble navigating the headwinds. “The mystique of these games is all of the elements you don’t have on a regular basis,” he said. “It adds to the excitement of the game. There is no question it’s a factor.”

Both goalies – yes, even Mrazek – shined at the start on Sunday. Mrazek entered the encounter with a 10-5 record and an .884 save percentage.

With Jack Campbell out with a rib injury, the Maple Leafs have gone from Soup to nuts.

Mrazek was pulled after allowing four goals on 12 shots in his previous start but stopped all 13 he saw in the first period on Sunday. If the game had ended then everything would have been fine.

He looked lost at times and has now allowed three goals or more in 11 of 14 starts.

“It doesn’t feel good when you lose,” Mrazek said. “When you win you find more positives than negatives.”

The NHL trade deadline is one week away; Mrazek again gave Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas something to chew on.

After a torrid first half of the season the Maple Leafs are in danger of falling into fourth place in the Atlantic Division.

If that happens one will look back and wonder what all of the excitement was about.

The second period started with a bang. Ondrej Kase got Toronto on the board only 40 seconds in. Hinostroza replied for Buffalo 41 seconds after that. Then Matthews whistled a one-timer past Anderson a minute and a half later to give the Maple Leafs their second lead.

The goal was Matthews’s league-leading 45th. Spectators celebrated with “MVP” chants.

Hinostroza struck again to tie it at 2-2 with 9 minutes 7 seconds remaining before the second intermission. Suddenly Mrazek had allowed the Sabres to score twice in five attempts. He allowed two more in the third period and despite that Sheldon Keefe, the Maple Leafs coach, said he felt he looked solid.

He did not announce if Mrazek will play again on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena against Dallas or if rookie Erik Kallgren will make his first NHL start. Mrazek has given up 17 goals in his past four starts and has lost three.

“I’m not making too many judgments about today’s game, good or bad,” Keefe said. “We’ll talk about it. The puck was a hot potato out there hopping around for both teams.”

Only one team was booed at the end – Toronto.

Members of the women’s team were introduced individually during the break between the second and third periods. The biggest cheers were reserved for the captain, Poulin, and Sarah Nurse. In Beijing, the latter, a 27-year-old from Hamilton, set Olympic records for most points (18) and most assists (13) in a single women’s tournament.

As they stood on a stage beside the ice, fireworks lit up the sky and a Canadian military jet thundered overhead.

The Heritage Classic was a nice little bonus for Hamilton, which hosted the Grey Cup in December but didn’t receive much benefit because of restrictions related to COVID-19. Hotels were jammed this weekend and rooms – if you could find one – were going for $300 a night.

The snow had mostly stopped by the time the clock wound down. The teams switched ends midway through the final period because of winds at the ice level.

“One of the teams has to lose,” Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs defenceman, said. “The buildup was fun but the result was not what we wanted.”