Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot is scored on by Nashville Predators defenceman Roman Josi during the first period in Ottawa. The Predators beat the Senators 3-0 on Jan. 9, 2023.The Canadian Press

Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist Monday as the Nashville Predators earned a hard fought 3-0 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Forsberg had the lone goal of the third period as he beat Cam Talbot in the Ottawa net at 7:30 and the Predators (19-14-6) won for the fourth consecutive game.

The story, however, was Predators’ netminder Juuse Saros who made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 18th of his NHL career. He has stopped 102 of the 105 shots fired his way over his past two games following a 64-save performance in a 5-3 win over Carolina on Jan. 5.

Roman Josi and Jeremy Lauzon also scored for the Predators.

Talbot made 30 saves for the Senators (18-19-3), who have now lost two straight.

The Senators were playing a strong game and held an 11-5 advantage in shots through the opening 14 minutes of the first period.

How quickly things changed.

Within a 32-second span the Senators went from being in charge to in a hole as the Predators struck twice for a 2-0 lead.

Josi took advantage of a Senators turnover at their own blue line and put a chip shot over the shoulder of Talbot at 14:29. Lauzon redirected a Tanner Jeannot wraparound attempt into the Senators net at 15:01.

The Predators appeared to go up 3-0 later in the period but after video review the play was ruled offside.

The was no scoring in the second period although Brady Tkachuk appeared to get the Senators on the scoreboard, but after a challenge from the Predators, that play was also ruled offside and the goal was disallowed.

Notes

Monday’s game was the second and final game of the regular season between the Senators and Predators. The Senators were 3-2 winners at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Dec. 10 ... Predators forwards Cole Smith and Michael McCarron, along with defenceman Roland McKeown, were scratches Monday ... Predators captain Roman Josi scored his 150th career goals Monday. Both the Predators and Senators went 0-for-5 on the power play.

Up next

The Senators hit the road for three straight games, starting Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Predators conclude their five-game road trip with stops in Toronto on Wednesday and Montreal on Thursday.