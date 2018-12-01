 Skip to main content

Hockey Scheifele scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets beat Devils

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Scheifele scores 2, including OT winner, as Jets beat Devils

The Globe and Mail
Comments

Mark Scheifele scored his second goal of the game at 4:43 of overtime, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Saturday night.

Schiefele tucked the puck past Keith Kinkaid as the Jets won their second straight, improving to 3-3-0 over their past six games.

Josh Morrissey and Anrewd Copp also scored for the Jets. Laurent Brossoit made 36 saves.

Story continues below advertisement

Marcus Johansson, Jesper Bratt and Taylor Hall scored for New Jersey, which has lost five straight. Kinkaid stopped 34 shots.

In the overtime, the Devils failed to convert a 2-man breakaway as Brossoit stopped Hall, who was set up by Nico Hischier.

The Jets continued their mastery of the Devils. It was their sixth straight win over New Jersey, improving to 12-1-2 in the last 15 meetings.

The Devils, coming off a loss at Washington on Friday night, rallied with two goals late in the third period to tie it. Jesper Bratt scored on a power play at 15:41, and with Kinkaid on the bench for an extra attacker, the Devils swarmed the net and Hall poked in the equalizer on a goal-mouth scramble with just under two minutes left.

The Jets challenged and lost a goaltender appearance appeal.

Johansson scored the only goal of the opening period at 6:45, thanks to a fortunate bounce. His initial shot was blocked by Jets defenceman Ben Chiarot and the puck came right back to him. Johansson netted the second try to extend his goal-scoring streak to two games.

Scheifele evened the score with the lone tally of the second period at 4:25, firing a quick shot from the left faceoff dot following a sharp pass from Blake Wheeler.

Story continues below advertisement

Both Scheifele and Wheeler extended their point-scoring steaks to four.

The Jets stepped up their game in the third, and came close when Adam Lowry hit the crossbar with 12 minutes left.

About a minute later, Patrik Laine, the NHL’s top goal scorer, hit the post and Jets were again denied.

The pressure finally paid off when Morrissey beat Kinkaid from the slot at 10:32, giving the Jets the lead for the first time with his second goal of the season.

Copp increased the Jets’ lead to 3-1 at 13:21.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season