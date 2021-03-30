 Skip to main content
Scheifele scores twice as Jets down Flames 5-1

Donna Spencer
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stops a shot from the Calgary Flames in the second period at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Jets beat the Flames 5-1 on March 29, 2021.

Mark Scheifele scored twice for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-1 win Monday over the host Calgary Flames.

Scheifele also had an assist for a three-point night. Nate Thompson, Andrew Copp and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored a goal for Winnipeg (22-12-2).

Nikolaj Ehlers assisted on three goals and Kyle Connor on two for the visitors. Winnipeg starter Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves for the win.

The Jets capped a seven-game road trip — their longest of the season — with a 4-3 record. Winnipeg leads the nine-game season series against Calgary 5-2-1.

After three meetings in four days, the two clubs don’t face each other again until May 5.

Elias Lindholm scored the lone goal for Calgary (16-18-3).

Jacob Markstrom stopped 19-of-23 shots over two periods. David Rittich turned away five of six in the third.

Winnipeg remained second in the North Division and a point behind the front-running Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Flames trailed the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens, who held down the final playoff berth, by two points.

Dubois scored on a rising wrist shot from the top of the circle at 1:04 of the third period. It was the second shot Rittich faced in the game.

Copp made it 4-1 for the visitors at 14:31 of the second. The centre redirected Ehlers’ cross-ice setup by Markstrom’s right toe.

Officials disallowed a Flames goal at 5:32 ruling that Milan Lucic interfered with Hellebuyck on the play.

Scheifele scored his second of the game at 3:31. Ehlers skated the puck deep and dished to Scheifele, who top-shelfed his own rebound.

Winnipeg led 2-1 on two goals scored in less than two minutes late in the first period. Schiefele’s one-timer off the rush on a Connor pass beat Markstrom stick side at 18:13.

Thompson’s goal at 16:19 was reviewed to determine if he’d kicked Dylan DeMelo’s shot on goal into Calgary’s net. The goal stood to draw the Jets even.

A tic-tac-toe passing play below the hashmarks with Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk opened the net for Lindholm’s power-play goal at 2:24.

NOTES

Connor has a goal and four assists in his last three games ... Flames forward Josh Leivo played his 200th career NHL game ... Winnipeg has used the same 18 skaters and two goaltenders in 11 straight games.

