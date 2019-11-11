Scheifele’s OT strike helps Jets seal late win over Stars

Mark Scheifele decided the best move was for him to shoot the puck instead of passing it.
He made the right choice.
The veteran centre scored 21 seconds into overtime as the Winnipeg Jets ended the Dallas Stars’ winning streak at four games with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.
Scheifele got his seventh goal of the season when he went in on a two-on-one with Kyle Connor, and kept the puck before beating Anton Khudobin with a low shot.
“At first I thought [Stars defenceman Miro] Heiskanen was going to come over a little more and I was going to go into the triangle to [Connor], but he kinda backed off a little bit and I thought I’d just shoot it,” Scheifele said.
It marked Scheifele’s ninth career overtime goal, tying Ilya Kovalchuk for the most in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history.
Patrik Laine snapped a 10-game scoring drought with a power-play goal. Andrew Copp also scored at even strength for the Jets (10-7-1).
Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg, which has points in its past five games (4-0-1).
Mattias Janmark and Radek Faksa scored for the Stars (8-8-2), who were beginning a four-game road trip.
Khudobin stopped 26 shots for Dallas in his seventh game of the season.
“With our system, we’re going to get chances,” Stars forward Jamie Benn said. “You know we haven’t been successful just because we’ve been lucky as of late.
“We believe in what we’re doing and we’ve just gotta stick with that.”
Benn is on a 13-game scoring drought, tying his own career low mark.
Dallas coach Jim Montgomery said the team’s best players have to be their best players.
“They have to decide who’s going to be a difference-maker,” Montgomery said. “I mean, look who scored for the Jets.
“We got really good, big goals from Janmark and Faksa, and that’s our third and fourth line.”
“I think we’ve proved to ourselves that we can come back in any game this year,” Copp said. “Any game where we’re down a goal or two goals, it doesn’t really matter how much time is left. We have the confidence we can do it. We’ve done it before.
Winnipeg led 1-0 after the first period following a slow start.
The Jets are 5-5-0 when trailing after the second period this season.
Winnipeg finishes its four-game homestand on Tuesday against Colorado. Dallas goes to Calgary for a Tuesday game against the Flames.