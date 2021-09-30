 Skip to main content
Schwartz scores twice as Kraken edge Flames 4-3 in shootout

Darren Haynes
CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Jordan Eberle of the Seattle Kraken shoots the puck past Dan Vladar of the Calgary Flames to win the game 4-3 in a shootout at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Sept. 9, 2021 in Calgary.

Derek Leung/Getty Images

Jaden Schwartz had two goals and an assist and Jordan Eberle scored the shootout winner on Wednesday night as the Seattle Kraken won 4-3 over the Calgary Flames.

Former Flames captain Mark Giordano also scored for the Kraken, who improve to 2-1-0 in pre-season play.

Matthew Tkachuk, Michael Stone, and Mikael Backlund scored for Calgary. The winless Flames fall to 0-2-1.

Dan Vladar made 18 saves in his first-full game and third appearance for the Flames. He is expected to be Jacob Markstrom’s backup this season.

Philipp Grubauer got the first two periods for the Kraken, stopping 9-of-11 shots. Joey Daccord played the third and overtime, stopping 10-of-11.

Tied 2-2 in the third, Stone’s turnover below the goal line proved costly as Eberle immediately set up Schwartz alone in front and he one-timed a shot behind Vladar at 12:37.

Backlund got the Flames back to even at 17:33 when he collected a loose puck along the boards, moved in, and fired a shot inside the far post behind Daccord.

Calgary dressed its most-experienced lineup yet with all three members of the new No. 1 line of Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm, and Blake Coleman making their pre-season debut.

Coleman, who signed a six-year, US$29.4-million deal as a free agent, got a dangerous chance on the opening shift of the game when he got behind the Kraken defence, took a pass from Tkachuk, and lifted a backhand over the net.

Johnny Gaudreau also made his season debut on a line with Mikael Backlund and Andrew Mangiapane. Sean Monahan has been centring that line at practice, but coming back from hip surgery, coach Darryl Sutter has said Monahan won’t get into games until towards the end of the pre-season.

The game marked Giordano’s first time back in the Saddledome after being selected by Seattle in the expansion draft.

He made an immediate impact, scoring the opening goal three minutes into the game when he jumped up into the rush, took the puck to the net and slipped a backhand through Vladar’s pads.

Giordano’s return was acknowledged during the first television timeout of the first period via a short video tribute. Afterwards, Giordano hopped over the boards and waved his stick to the applauding fans, while Flames and Kraken players banged their sticks on the ice.

Seattle made it 2-0 three minutes later when Schwartz buried Adam Larsson’s rebound.

Tkachuk’s goal at 14:54 of the first drew Calgary to within one. The Flames pulled even at 11:27 when rookie Walker Duehr put a shot off the goalpost on a 2-on-1, but the rebound was shot in by Stone.

NOTES

Giordano ranks second all-time in games played for the Flames (949), behind only Jarome Iginla (1,219). The Flames and Kraken meet again on Saturday night in Kent, Washington.

