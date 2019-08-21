 Skip to main content

Hockey Seantors sign forward Colin White to six-year deal

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Seantors sign forward Colin White to six-year deal

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Colin White faces off with Anthony Cirelli during a game at Amalie Arena on Nov. 10, 2018 in Tampa, Fla.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Colin White to a six-year contract with an average annual value of US$4.75 million.

A first-round pick (21st overall) by the Senators in the 2015 NHL draft, White had 14 goals and 27 assists in 71 games last year in his first full season in the NHL. His 41 points were fifth among NHL rookies, while his assist total placed him third among first-year players.

The six-foot, 183-pound native of Hanover, Mass., has 16 goals and 31 assists in 94 career NHL games.

Story continues below advertisement

White played two seasons at Boston College before turning pro.

Internationally, White has played for the United States at the past two world championships. In 2017, he led the Americans in scoring en route to a gold medal at the world junior championship.

“We’ve identified Colin as one of our core young players who will help drive our team’s success in both the short and long term,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a statement.

“Colin plays the 200-foot game that is so coveted in today’s NHL. He can skate, play on both special teams and is a character player and leader who loves hockey and this city. While he is coming off a season where he finished among rookie leaders in many categories, we also know he is just scratching the surface of his potential in this league.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter