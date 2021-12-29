Canada's Kent Johnson (13) and Austria's David Reinbacher (5) battle for the puck during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Dec. 28, 2021.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The world junior hockey championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., has been cancelled according to multiple reports.

Reporter Chris Peters of the Daily Faceoff first reported that the International Ice Hockey Federation scrapped the tournament after three days of competition after players on multiple teams returned positive COVID-19 tests.

Hockey analyst Bob McKenzie of TSN, the tournament’s broadcast rights holder, later confirmed Peters’ report.

Czechia forfeited its game against Finland on Wednesday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, and there were multiple reports that Russia was going to forfeit its game against Slovakia when one of its players tested positive.

The United States forfeited its game against Switzerland on Tuesday after two players tested positive for the coronavirus, and the Americans’ game Wednesday against Sweden was in doubt.

The tournament kicked off on Sunday, though a pre-tournament game between Switzerland and Czechia was called off due to COVID-19 concerns.