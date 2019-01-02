 Skip to main content

date 2019-01-02

Sports Senators acquire goalie Anders Nilsson, forward Darren Archibald from Canucks

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Nashville Predators centre Colton Sissons scores the game-winning goal past Vancouver Canucks goaltender Anders Nilsson during an NHL game on Dec. 13, 2018.

The Vancouver Canucks traded goalie Anders Nilsson and minor-league winger Darren Archibald the Ottawa Senators for netminder Mike McKenna, forward Tom Pyatt and a sixth-round pick in the 2019 NHL draft on Wednesday.

Nilsson, 28, had a 3-8-1 record with a 3.03 goals-against average and an .895 save percentage this season with Vancouver as Jacob Markstrom grabbed the reins as Vancouver’s No. 1 goalie.

Archibald, also 28, had one goal and one assist in nine games with the Canucks to go along with 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in 23 games with the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. After the deal was announced, Archibald was assigned to the AHL’s Belleville Senators.

McKenna, 35, was 1-4-1 with a 3.96 goal-against average with Ottawa this season, while Pyatt, 31, had two assists in 37 games.

The Canucks and Senators, who are currently without injured starting goalie Craig Anderson (concussion), were set to play in Ottawa on Wednesday night.

