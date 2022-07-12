The Ottawa Senators have acquired Cam Talbot from Minnesota for Filip Gustavsson in a swap of NHL goaltenders.

Talbot had a record of 32-12-4 with the Wild last season, with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Despite Talbot being named an NHL all-star for the first time last season and posting a record of 13-0-3 in his final 16 regular-season games, the Wild turned to Marc-Andre Fleury in the post-season.

Fleury, acquired in March from the Blackhawks, played the first five games of the Wild’s six-game first-round loss to St. Louis. Talbot was brought in for Game 6 in a last-ditch effort to stave off elimination, but the Blues cruised to a 5-1 win.

Talbot’s future with the Wild was put in further doubt after the team re-signed Fleury to a two-year, US$7-million contract.

Ottawa’s trade for Talbot comes a day after the Senators dealt veteran goalie Matt Murray to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Talbot, a 35-year-old native of Caledonia, Ont., has a record of 201-142-34 over nine seasons with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary and Minnesota.

He has a career goals-against average of 2.63 and a .915 save percentage over 396 NHL games.

Talbot is entering the last year of a three-year, $11-million deal.

“Cam is experienced and provides us with greater goaltending stability heading into next season,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion said in a release. “He was instrumental in helping Minnesota reach the playoffs in each of his two seasons with the Wild. The tandem of he and Anton Forsberg sets us up nicely for the upcoming year.”

Gustavsson, 24, is coming off his sophomore season in the NHL. He was 5-12-1 last season with a 3.55 goals-against average and .892 save percentage.